McLaren Racing Partner-up with LA footwear brand K-Swiss

McLaren Racing announced a brand-new partnership last week, with K-Swiss, a Los Angeles-based heritage footwear brand. As part of the new multi-year partnership, K-Swiss will become an official partner of the McLaren F1 Team.

Despite being over sixty-years old, K-Swiss have never entered Formula 1 before as a partner, meaning that McLaren will be helping the brand to break into the pinnacle of motorsport. K-Swiss will be hoping to attract a more global audience, due to the millions who follow the championship around the world.

The partnership will see McLaren and K-Swiss design a new collection of performance-based footwear, which will be worn by the McLaren team around the world. As well as designing footwear for the team to wear, a footwear-line for consumers will also be available. The pair will work closely together at certain Grand Prix’s, especially at key races for the company based on their current market.

Lindsey Eckhouse, Director of Licensing, ecommerce & esports, McLaren Racing, is excited to get working with K-Swiss and can’t wait for their footwear collection to be released.

“It is a pleasure to welcome K-Swiss to the McLaren Racing family and Formula 1. We are excited to work with a brand which has such a strong heritage and can provide our team with footwear that is reliable with a focus on performance while looking fantastic. I can’t wait for the release of the collection.”

Dave Grange, International Brand President, K-Swiss, is “honoured” to be partnering up with a team that “boasts a heritage”, with Grange hoping that the pair can “extend” their “legacies further”.

“We are honoured to be part of this exciting new and multi-year partnership and are looking forward to be joining McLaren on the racetrack. Each brand boasts a heritage that reflects the other’s, replete with perseverance, innovation, and excellence. We hope that with this new partnership we develop a new base of loyalists and extend our legacies further.”