Mercedes Looking to Build on Silverstone Momentum in Austria – Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff hopes the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team can build on the momentum from Silverstone when the FIA Formula 1 World Championship rolls into the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton drove a strong race at Silverstone to claim third place behind Carlos Sainz Jr. and Sergio Pérez having spent time in the lead for the first time in 2022, with the Briton claiming a thirteenth home podium finish.

George Russell was unable to compete at Silverstone after being caught up in the first lap crash involving Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu, but Wolff felt that the second Briton within the team had the pace to climb up from his eighth place on the grid.

Wolff, the Team Principal at Mercedes, admits the Red Bull Ring has not always favoured the team across the years, but with 2022 aero regulations completely different, this year could see a strong performance from them.

“Austria up next! A quick turnaround is always welcome when you’re in a learning race and need track time,” said Wolff. “It was a spectacular weekend at Silverstone, with amazing support and a more competitive showing.

“That reflects all the hard work to bring upgrades to the car – and a circuit that played to the strengths of our current package.

“Lewis drove a brilliant race with some epic battles. A better result would have been possible if things had played out differently. George certainly had the pace to make up ground from P8. It was a shame he couldn’t race, but we’re proud of the character he showed after the incident.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Austria: it’s my home race and a location full of good memories. It’s a very different track to Silverstone and one that hasn’t always suited us in the past, but the cars have changed drastically since we were last in Spielberg.

“We’ll keep our heads down, prepare the best we can and hopefully we can build momentum from Silverstone.”