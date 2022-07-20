Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: Aim for France “to make further inroads on the gap to the front” and strive for podium

Ahead of the French Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff said that the last few races have been evidence of the “mammoth effort of the team” to put them back into consistent podium contention.

Wolff said that Mercedes improved their standing day by day at the Austrian Grand Prix and ended up earning a great result, with Lewis Hamilton in third place and George Russell finishing just behind in fourth.

“Third and fourth in Austria was a satisfying result for the whole team, particularly given the position we were in on Friday evening. The team worked miracles to have two complete race cars ready for the Sprint and Grand Prix. 27 points on Sunday were a good reward for that effort.”

Looking back at the season as a whole, Wolff pointed out the considerable improvement in results between the beginning of the season and recent Grands Prix. He said that the team’s upward trend shows just how much knowledge they’ve gained since the start, and how they’ve been able to harness it.

“We scored three podiums in the first seven races, and we have now achieved four in the last four. I’m pleased with the momentum we are building, and it reflects the mammoth effort of the team. Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap and it’s encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results.”

Wolff said that development will continue as the team vies for a return to the top step, with more changes coming in France as they work toward closing the gap at Circuit Paul Ricard.

“While we were quicker in Austria, we still weren’t quick enough to challenge at the front. We need to keep chasing those final few tenths and bringing new developments to the cars, including this weekend in France.”

Adding to the anticipation of another race weekend, Wolff said that the team is excited to have Nyck De Vries take over Hamilton’s car for a compulsory young driver session during Free Practice One.

“Nyck is replacing Lewis in first practice this weekend, as part of the allocated sessions for young drivers this year. So, we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

“Paul Ricard is a very different track and challenge. It has smooth tarmac and a wide range of corner types, along with long straights. The aim will be to make further inroads on the gap to the front and hopefully be back on the podium.”