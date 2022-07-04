Mick Schumacher: “It’s great for the team, a double-finish in the points”

Mick Schumacher can finally celebrate his first points in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, after the German impressed to finish eighth in Sunday’s British Grand Prix, despite having started down in nineteenth.

The Haas F1 Team driver, who has come close before to the top ten only to fall short, pitted for fresh tyres under the late race safety car for Esteban Ocon’s on-track stoppage, and he was able to convert his pace into eighth place.

Schumacher was also able to put a lot of pressure onto World Champion Max Verstappen across the final laps, although he was unable to find a way passed the ailing Oracle Red Bull Racing driver.

“We’re really happy,” said Schumacher. “Coming back from P19, I said we have the speed to go forwards and we definitely showed it today.

“It’s great for the team, a double-finish in the points, so that’s obviously very helpful in the constructors. For me, I’m happy now to focus on what’s really important and that’s the racing and the driving.”

“We go away from here with a big smile on our faces” – Kevin Magnussen

Team-mate Kevin Magnussen also scored a top ten finish, although the Dane admitted it was his decision not to pit for fresh tyres under the late-race safety car, a decision that saw him drop a couple of positions.

Magnussen was running inside the points prior to the safety car restart but fell behind Schumacher and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Sebastian Vettel, although he was able to withstand pressure from Lance Stroll until the chequered flag.

Despite scoring only one point, Magnussen says the team can be pleased with their result and performance at Silverstone, particularly starting so far back in the pack.

“I don’t think we could’ve hoped for anymore,” said Magnussen. “I think on the first stint we didn’t have great pace, at least compared to the second stint where the pace picked up.

“I lost a few positions in the first stint, annoyingly, because then we got the safety car towards the end. We were advised to pit both cars and I took the decision to stay out – I don’t know if it was right or wrong – but if it was wrong, it was my decision.

“Two cars in the points though, you have to be super happy with that, to get a decent amount of points at this stage in the year, it’s very good. We go away from here with a big smile on our faces and with big motivation for the races ahead.”