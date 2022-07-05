On Point Motorsports skipping Mid-Ohio

On Point Motorsports has elected to ditch its full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign to return to the drawing board. On Tuesday, the team announced plans to skip Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and prepare for the next round at Pocono Raceway on 23 July.

“After much consideration, On Point Motorsports has decided to skip the upcoming race at Mid-Ohio to regroup and focus on improving our program,” reads a team statement. “We are confident that this is the right decision for us at this time and we will come back strong at Pocono Raceway.”

The team’s #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro began the 2022 season with Tate Fogleman, who was coming off a win at Talladega the previous year, running every race from the opener in Daytona to Gateway in June. Across the first eleven races, he recorded three top-twenty finishes and was twenty-third in points. However, he stepped aside at Sonoma in what the team said was a planned move rather than a midseason driver change and Colin Garrett took over, though he was not cleared to race due to delays in his drug test and Josh Bilicki would fill in. Joey Gase and Camden Murphy then piloted the #30 in the next two races at Knoxville and Nashville, respectively, though Murphy wrecked out.

Fogleman’s twentieth at Kansas in May remains the team’s most recent top twenty. He finished twenty-second, twenty-ninth, and twenty-first across the next three rounds before Bilicki retired at Sonoma, Gase placed twenty-fourth, and Murphy thirty-fourth. The #30 is currently twenty-seventh in owner points.

Debuting in 2018, On Point was a part-time operation across its first two years before running all but one race in 2020 with Danny Bohn, Scott Lagasse Jr., and Brennan Poole. The #30 then contested the entire 2021 slate with Bohn, Poole, and Michele Abbate en route to twenty-sixth in the owner’s championship.