Peugeot Make WEC Debut at Monza

The long awaited entry of the Peugeot Sport Hypercar to the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship grid has arrived, with two Peugeot 9X8s on the official entry list for the 6 Hours of Monza.

The car delayed its entry into the championship a few times whilst homologation and track tests were undergone, initially having discussed breaking the cover on the 9X8 for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. It quickly became apparent that the car was aiming for a Monza where it would bring both cars to the track.

The six drivers: Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval, Mikkel Jensen, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter and Jean-Éric Vergne, were all confirmed last month, but the trios of drivers that will fill the two cars still remains to be announced. Only Di Resta has been confirmed in the #93, with Duval taking one of the spots in the #94.

“The challenge we have faced in recent months has been two-fold and has involved forming a team to then produce a car and prepare it for its competitive debut.” said Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport. “However, there is no substitute for actual racing and we can’t wait to discover the potential of our hybrid-electric Hypercar which was developed in-house to demonstrate our skills in the realm of hybridisation and other areas.”

Peugeot Hypercar drivers
Credit: Peugeot Sport
