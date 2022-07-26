Pierre Gasly: “It is now important to try to understand this new package”

Pierre Gasly said he tried everything he could to fight into the points during Sunday’s French Grand Prix, but it was just not enough to succeed as he was forced to settle for twelfth at the chequered flag.

After being eliminated in Qualifying at the first hurdle on Saturday, the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver knew he had it all to do to get into the top ten in his home event, but a lack of grip in the high-speed corners cost them dearly, and it was difficult for him to push as hard as he wanted to.

“We tried to fight to get back into the points and what we managed is P12, which clearly isn’t the performance we would have liked,” said Gasly. “The fans and spectators made it a special weekend to put a big smile on my face, but I am extremely disappointed in the performance we showed.

“If I knew what the problem was, we could have changed it, but there was just a lot of sliding around and a lack of grip, especially in the high-speed corners. I tried everything I could in the car to push, changing lines, but there was nothing that clicked.”

Gasly admitted it was disappointing not to get points, particularly when the upgraded AT-03 appeared to be an improvement at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Friday, and they will need to investigate why the pace appeared to disappear when it mattered on Saturday and Sunday.

“Obviously, I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, but based on the pace we had today we need to review to understand why Friday went so well and from then on it was a struggle,” he added. “We finished only three seconds behind P10, so we aren’t miles away, but there are no points for P11 or P12.

“It is now important to try to understand this new package. It will take some time, but it is quite tight in the midfield, so we have to find the solutions. There are a couple of days before Budapest so we, as a team, have to stay strong together to find the solutions and make a big step forward.”

“It ruined our whole race and five seconds is not enough” – Yuki Tsunoda

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire due to damage to his car, which had been caused by first lap contact with BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Esteban Ocon at the chicane.

The Japanese racer was spun around by the Frenchman, and although he re-joined the race, he was at the back of the field and with a hobbled car.

Ocon got a five-second time penalty for the offence, a penalty Tsunoda does not think suited the crime, but overall, it was just a disappointing day in the upgraded car where he felt eighth place could have been a possibility.

“I got quite a lot of damage early on and it just kept getting worse with each lap,” said Tsunoda. “I watched back the onboard and I definitely left enough space, but he lost control.

“It ruined our whole race and five seconds is not enough in the end, when he continued with no damage, even getting some points. I know in racing these things happen, but it is such a shame especially after such a good Qualifying, and I feel bad for the team, also everyone back at the factory, to have it end like this after all the work they’ve done.

“We didn’t score any points after such a big upgrade, but at the same time I think I did the best I could this week. Even though Quali was good, the race is where points are scored in the end, so it was unfortunate.

“Top eight could have been possible, but it is what it is, and we will definitely be back stronger and better in Hungary. We have a good car, so we stay positive.”