Rosberg X Racing rebounds with Island X Prix 2 qualifying sweep

Rosberg X Racing had the perfect start to the Island X Prix by sweeping qualifying and winning the first race, only for the latter to be taken away for a penalty. As the Sardinia double enters its second and final round, the Extreme E points leader’s vengeance campaign is off to a good start as Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky once again won both qualifying rounds on Saturday.

RXR easily cleared Chip Ganassi Racing, who was promoted to the Race #1 win after RXR’s penalty, by over ten seconds in single-car qualifying. The points leader then claimed Heat #1, though not with a challenge from X44 as Sébastien Loeb kept the margin to Kristoffersson close. Åhlin-Kottulinsky then beat Cristina Gutiérrez for the heat win, and RXR was aided by X44 suffering a fifteen-second penalty for leaving the switch bay too soon.

“I think this was the best qualifying session for me since I started in Extreme E, so this day was epic,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “Johan and I prepared intensely yesterday, and the team worked very hard on the car after our impact in the first event, so I am glad that it all worked out in our favour.”

CGR had their momentum from the Race #1 win and strong Round #1 qualifying effort end on a sour note in Heat #2 following a pair of time penalties for hitting a waypoint flag and a switching zone infraction. However, the team’s solid pace throughout the week means they will continue to be a threat for Sunday’s races.

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team won Heat #2 much like in the previous round, which was made all the more impressive as the outfit is in Extreme E’s spare car as their primary was too damaged to take part following a massive wreck in the Island X Prix #1 Final.

Qualifying results

Intermediate Classification

Rank Team Round #1 Points Round #2 Points Total Points Placement 1 Rosberg X Racing 10 10 20 Semi-Final #1 2 X44 8 8 16 Semi-Final #2 3 McLaren XE 7 8 15 Semi-Final #2 4 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 10 13 Semi-Final #1 5 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9 2 11 Semi-Final #1 6 ABT CUPRA XE 5 6 11 Semi-Final #2 7 JBXE 4 6 10 Crazy Race 8 Andretti United XE 6 0 6 Crazy Race 9 XITE Energy Racing 2 4 6 Crazy Race 10 Veloce Racing 1 4 5 Crazy Race

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:12.199 Johan Kristoffersson 3:45.492 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3:47.088 2 44 X44 9:35.424* Sébastien Loeb 3:46.481 Cristina Gutiérrez 3:54.710 3 42 XITE Energy Racing 9:35.476 Timo Scheider 3:55.476 Tamara Molinaro 3:59.830 4 22 JBXE 9:43.437 Kevin Hansen 3:50.647 Hedda Hosås 4:14.289 5 23 Andretti United XE 10:52.140* (DNF) Timmy Hansen 10:52.140 Catie Munnings N/A * – Received a penalty

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:22.515 Carlos Sainz 3:47.374 Laia Sanz 3:53.856 2 58 McLaren XE 9:27.234 Tanner Foust 3:55.169 Emma Gilmour 3:51.402 3 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:35.697 Nasser Al-Attiyah 3:56.315 Jutta Kleinschmidt 3:59.108 4 5 Veloce Racing 9:51.878 Christine GZ 4:17.874 Lance Woolridge 3:47.776 5 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 10:12.776* Kyle LeDuc 4:05.452 Sara Price 4:03.697

Round #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:00.503 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3:47.197 Johan Kristoffersson 3:35.040 2 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 9:11.244 Sara Price 3:52.824 Kyle LeDuc 3:39.281 3 44 X44 9:11.877 Cristina Gutiérrez 3:53.312 Sébastien Loeb 3:38.430 4 58 McLaren XE 9:15.629 Emma Gilmour 3:55.105 Tanner Foust 3:40.941 5 23 Andretti United XE 9:15.706 Catie Munnings 3:56.841 Timmy Hansen 3:38.421 6 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:17.422 Jutta Kleinschmidt 4:01.653 Nasser Al-Attiyah 3:35.527 7 22 JBXE 9:22.137 Hedda Hosås 4:03.583 Kevin Hansen 3:39.015 8 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:22.204 Laia Sanz 3:54.414 Carlos Sainz 3:42.084 9 42 XITE Energy Racing 9:23.420 Tamara Molinaro 4:00.386 Timo Scheider 3:42.231 10 5 Veloce Racing 9:34.568 Lance Woolridge 3:52.466 Christine GZ 4:02.208