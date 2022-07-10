Rosberg X Racing rebounds with Island X Prix 2 qualifying sweep

Rosberg X Racing had the perfect start to the Island X Prix by sweeping qualifying and winning the first race, only for the latter to be taken away for a penalty. As the Sardinia double enters its second and final round, the Extreme E points leader’s vengeance campaign is off to a good start as Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky once again won both qualifying rounds on Saturday.
RXR easily cleared Chip Ganassi Racing, who was promoted to the Race #1 win after RXR’s penalty, by over ten seconds in single-car qualifying. The points leader then claimed Heat #1, though not with a challenge from X44 as Sébastien Loeb kept the margin to Kristoffersson close. Åhlin-Kottulinsky then beat Cristina Gutiérrez for the heat win, and RXR was aided by X44 suffering a fifteen-second penalty for leaving the switch bay too soon.
“I think this was the best qualifying session for me since I started in Extreme E, so this day was epic,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “Johan and I prepared intensely yesterday, and the team worked very hard on the car after our impact in the first event, so I am glad that it all worked out in our favour.”
CGR had their momentum from the Race #1 win and strong Round #1 qualifying effort end on a sour note in Heat #2 following a pair of time penalties for hitting a waypoint flag and a switching zone infraction. However, the team’s solid pace throughout the week means they will continue to be a threat for Sunday’s races.
ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team won Heat #2 much like in the previous round, which was made all the more impressive as the outfit is in Extreme E’s spare car as their primary was too damaged to take part following a massive wreck in the Island X Prix #1 Final.
Qualifying results
Intermediate Classification
|Rank
|Team
|Round #1 Points
|Round #2 Points
|Total Points
|Placement
|1
|Rosberg X Racing
|10
|10
|20
|Semi-Final #1
|2
|X44
|8
|8
|16
|Semi-Final #2
|3
|McLaren XE
|7
|8
|15
|Semi-Final #2
|4
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|10
|13
|Semi-Final #1
|5
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9
|2
|11
|Semi-Final #1
|6
|ABT CUPRA XE
|5
|6
|11
|Semi-Final #2
|7
|JBXE
|4
|6
|10
|Crazy Race
|8
|Andretti United XE
|6
|0
|6
|Crazy Race
|9
|XITE Energy Racing
|2
|4
|6
|Crazy Race
|10
|Veloce Racing
|1
|4
|5
|Crazy Race
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Lap Time
|Driver #2
|Lap Time
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|9:12.199
|Johan Kristoffersson
|3:45.492
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|3:47.088
|2
|44
|X44
|9:35.424*
|Sébastien Loeb
|3:46.481
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|3:54.710
|3
|42
|XITE Energy Racing
|9:35.476
|Timo Scheider
|3:55.476
|Tamara Molinaro
|3:59.830
|4
|22
|JBXE
|9:43.437
|Kevin Hansen
|3:50.647
|Hedda Hosås
|4:14.289
|5
|23
|Andretti United XE
|10:52.140* (DNF)
|Timmy Hansen
|10:52.140
|Catie Munnings
|N/A
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Lap Time
|Driver #2
|Lap Time
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9:22.515
|Carlos Sainz
|3:47.374
|Laia Sanz
|3:53.856
|2
|58
|McLaren XE
|9:27.234
|Tanner Foust
|3:55.169
|Emma Gilmour
|3:51.402
|3
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|9:35.697
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|3:56.315
|Jutta Kleinschmidt
|3:59.108
|4
|5
|Veloce Racing
|9:51.878
|Christine GZ
|4:17.874
|Lance Woolridge
|3:47.776
|5
|99
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10:12.776*
|Kyle LeDuc
|4:05.452
|Sara Price
|4:03.697
Round #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Lap Time
|Driver #2
|Lap Time
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|9:00.503
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|3:47.197
|Johan Kristoffersson
|3:35.040
|2
|99
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9:11.244
|Sara Price
|3:52.824
|Kyle LeDuc
|3:39.281
|3
|44
|X44
|9:11.877
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|3:53.312
|Sébastien Loeb
|3:38.430
|4
|58
|McLaren XE
|9:15.629
|Emma Gilmour
|3:55.105
|Tanner Foust
|3:40.941
|5
|23
|Andretti United XE
|9:15.706
|Catie Munnings
|3:56.841
|Timmy Hansen
|3:38.421
|6
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|9:17.422
|Jutta Kleinschmidt
|4:01.653
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|3:35.527
|7
|22
|JBXE
|9:22.137
|Hedda Hosås
|4:03.583
|Kevin Hansen
|3:39.015
|8
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9:22.204
|Laia Sanz
|3:54.414
|Carlos Sainz
|3:42.084
|9
|42
|XITE Energy Racing
|9:23.420
|Tamara Molinaro
|4:00.386
|Timo Scheider
|3:42.231
|10
|5
|Veloce Racing
|9:34.568
|Lance Woolridge
|3:52.466
|Christine GZ
|4:02.208