Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing rebounds with Island X Prix 2 qualifying sweep

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Sam Bloxham

Rosberg X Racing had the perfect start to the Island X Prix by sweeping qualifying and winning the first race, only for the latter to be taken away for a penalty. As the Sardinia double enters its second and final round, the Extreme E points leader’s vengeance campaign is off to a good start as Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky once again won both qualifying rounds on Saturday.

RXR easily cleared Chip Ganassi Racing, who was promoted to the Race #1 win after RXR’s penalty, by over ten seconds in single-car qualifying. The points leader then claimed Heat #1, though not with a challenge from X44 as Sébastien Loeb kept the margin to Kristoffersson close. Åhlin-Kottulinsky then beat Cristina Gutiérrez for the heat win, and RXR was aided by X44 suffering a fifteen-second penalty for leaving the switch bay too soon.

“I think this was the best qualifying session for me since I started in Extreme E, so this day was epic,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “Johan and I prepared intensely yesterday, and the team worked very hard on the car after our impact in the first event, so I am glad that it all worked out in our favour.”

CGR had their momentum from the Race #1 win and strong Round #1 qualifying effort end on a sour note in Heat #2 following a pair of time penalties for hitting a waypoint flag and a switching zone infraction. However, the team’s solid pace throughout the week means they will continue to be a threat for Sunday’s races.

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team won Heat #2 much like in the previous round, which was made all the more impressive as the outfit is in Extreme E’s spare car as their primary was too damaged to take part following a massive wreck in the Island X Prix #1 Final.

Qualifying results

Intermediate Classification

RankTeamRound #1 PointsRound #2 PointsTotal PointsPlacement
1Rosberg X Racing101020Semi-Final #1
2X448816Semi-Final #2
3McLaren XE7815Semi-Final #2
4Chip Ganassi Racing31013Semi-Final #1
5ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9211Semi-Final #1
6ABT CUPRA XE5611Semi-Final #2
7JBXE4610Crazy Race
8Andretti United XE606Crazy Race
9XITE Energy Racing246Crazy Race
10Veloce Racing145Crazy Race

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap TimeDriver #2Lap Time
16Rosberg X Racing9:12.199Johan Kristoffersson3:45.492Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky3:47.088
244X449:35.424*Sébastien Loeb3:46.481Cristina Gutiérrez3:54.710
342XITE Energy Racing9:35.476Timo Scheider3:55.476Tamara Molinaro3:59.830
422JBXE9:43.437Kevin Hansen3:50.647Hedda Hosås4:14.289
523Andretti United XE10:52.140* (DNF)Timmy Hansen10:52.140Catie MunningsN/A
* – Received a penalty

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap TimeDriver #2Lap Time
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:22.515Carlos Sainz3:47.374Laia Sanz3:53.856
258McLaren XE9:27.234Tanner Foust3:55.169Emma Gilmour3:51.402
3125ABT CUPRA XE9:35.697Nasser Al-Attiyah3:56.315Jutta Kleinschmidt3:59.108
45Veloce Racing9:51.878Christine GZ4:17.874Lance Woolridge3:47.776
599Chip Ganassi Racing10:12.776*Kyle LeDuc4:05.452Sara Price4:03.697

Round #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap TimeDriver #2Lap Time
16Rosberg X Racing9:00.503Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky3:47.197Johan Kristoffersson3:35.040
299Chip Ganassi Racing9:11.244Sara Price3:52.824Kyle LeDuc3:39.281
344X449:11.877Cristina Gutiérrez3:53.312Sébastien Loeb3:38.430
458McLaren XE9:15.629Emma Gilmour3:55.105Tanner Foust3:40.941
523Andretti United XE9:15.706Catie Munnings3:56.841Timmy Hansen3:38.421
6125ABT CUPRA XE9:17.422Jutta Kleinschmidt4:01.653Nasser Al-Attiyah3:35.527
722JBXE9:22.137Hedda Hosås4:03.583Kevin Hansen3:39.015
855ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:22.204Laia Sanz3:54.414Carlos Sainz3:42.084
942XITE Energy Racing9:23.420Tamara Molinaro4:00.386Timo Scheider3:42.231
105Veloce Racing9:34.568Lance Woolridge3:52.466Christine GZ4:02.208
