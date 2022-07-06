Rosberg X Racing snaps X44 qualifying reign in Sardinia

For over a year, Extreme E had only known the feeling of X44 topping qualifying with Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb. That changed on Wednesday as for the first time ever after six races, the series had a different overall qualifying winner as Rosberg X Racing held the honour for the first Island X Prix.

RXR, the current championship leader, continued its momentum by topping the first round of qualifying with Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson setting a time nearly twelve seconds quicker than runner-up ACCONA | Sainz XE, followed by winning the first heat race in Round #2. With a maximum Intermediate Classification points payout of twenty, RXR will be placed in the first Semi-Final on Thursday.

X44’s qualifying dominance saw its demise during Loeb’s qualifying run in Q1 as his left-rear tyre suffered a puncture and resulted in substantial body damage, placing the #44 seventh. The team rebounded in the first heat by finishing second, though not without some scrutiny regarding a potential yellow flag zone overtake by Loeb on XITE Energy Racing‘s Tamara Molinaro that ultimately ended without penalty.

The second heat saw the Sainz outfit lead both laps after avoiding an early pursuit by McLaren XE. During the halfway driver swap, Veloce seemingly beat McLaren back onto the course despite being behind by twelve seconds, a drastic and sudden margin reduction that unsurprisingly prompted question on whether the team sped on pit road. Veloce would physically finish second with Lance Woolridge while McLaren’s Emma Gilmour held off the charging JBXE of Kevin Hansen for third, but a subsequent investigation revealed Veloce indeed committed a speeding violation by going 40 km/h. Veloce received a ten-second time penalty, which relegated the team to fourth as McLaren and JBXE finished within that time frame.

Regardless of Veloce’s position, it will still have to run the Crazy Race, being weighed down by a lack of qualifying time in Round #1 after the suspension failed during Woolridge’s lap. McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing were also unable to set times as the former also suffered a suspension problem while the latter’s vehicle stalled. CGR also retired from Heat #1, capping off a difficult day after dominating Tuesday practice.

UPDATE: Article has been updated to include Veloce’s penalty. Official results coming soon.

Qualifying results

Intermediate Classification

Rank Team Round #1 Points Round #2 Points Total Points Placement 1 Rosberg X Racing 10 10 20 Semi-Final #1 2 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9 10 19 Semi-Final #2 3 X44 4 8 12 Semi-Final #2 4 Andretti United XE 8 4 12 Semi-Final #1 5 XITE Energy Racing 6 6 12 Semi-Final #1 6 ABT CUPRA XE 7 2 9 Semi-Final #2 7 JBXE 5 4 9 Crazy Race 8 Veloce Racing 0 8 8 Crazy Race 9 McLaren XE 0 6 6 Crazy Race 10 Chip Ganassi Racing 0 0 0 Crazy Race

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:58.821 Johan Kristoffersson 3:50.513 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 4:29.088 2 44 X44 10:07.542 Cristina Gutiérrez 4:08.188 Sébastien Loeb 4:18.946 3 42 XITE Energy Racing 10:12.180 Timo Scheider 4:01.983 Tamara Molinaro 4:31.067 4 23 Andretti United XE 10:14.019 Catie Munnings 4:04.112 Timmy Hansen 4:30.247 5 99 Chip Ganassi Racing DNF Kyle LeDuc N/A Sara Price N/A

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:32.591 Carlos Sainz 3:53.526 Laia Sanz 3:58.336 2 5 Veloce Racing 9:38.772 Christine GZ 4:11.440 Lance Woolridge 3:57.509 3 58 McLaren XE 9:42.824 Tanner Foust 3:59.283 Emma Gilmour 4:00.562 4 22 JBXE 9:43.052 Hedda Hosås 4:17.737 Kevin Hansen 3:45.601 5 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:49.593 Jutta Kleinschmidt 4:22.244 Nasser Al-Attiyah 3:47.195

Round #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time Driver #2 Lap Time 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:13.966 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3:56.833 Johan Kristoffersson 3:37.567 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:25.859 Laia Sanz 4:00.649 Carlos Sainz 3:43.996 3 23 Andretti United XE 9:26.977 Timmy Hansen 3:49.392 Catie Munnings 3:54.930 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:29.710 Nasser Al-Attiyah 3:44.823 Jutta Kleinschmidt 4:04.172 5 42 XITE Energy Racing 9:32.482 Tamara Molinaro 4:02.964 Timo Scheider 3:47.621 6 22 JBXE 9:44.426 Kevin Hansen 3:50.994 Hedda Hosås 4:13.688 7 44 X44 11:20.974 Sébastien Loeb 4:23.725 Cristina Gutiérrez 3:59.049 8 58 McLaren XE 8:49.866 (DNF) Emma Gilmour 4:00.857 Tanner Foust 1:39.905 9 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 4:02.753 (DNF) Sara Price 4:02.753 Kyle LeDuc N/A 10 5 Veloce Racing DNF Lance Woolridge N/A Christine GZ N/A