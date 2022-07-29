Formula 1

Sainz leads Verstappen and Leclerc in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ferrari Media

Carlos Sainz led the first free practice session of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary.

Max Verstappen finished in second position, 0.130 seconds slower than the Scuderia Ferrari driver. Charles Leclerc finished in third position at the end of the session.

The first free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest started under clear skies with air temperature at 32 degrees C and track temperature at 52 degrees C.

Rain is forecast for Saturday and cooler conditions for race day on Sunday.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4), the middle range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Robert Kubica drove in place of Valtteri Bottas for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN in this session.

The drivers were on the track as the lights went green with Sebastian Vettel leading the way. The German has announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the season. Fans will be keen to watch the four-time world champion for the last time at different venues.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari drivers were on the soft compound tyres at the start of the session and set the early pace.

Verstappen set the early pace with a lap time of 1m21.235s. Sainz, Leclerc and Verstappen took turns at the top of the time charts. Leclerc went under the 1m20s barrier with a lap time of 1m19.863s to slot into first position.

Verstappen was 0.245 seconds slower in second position and Sainz in third position. Sergio Pérez was in fourth position ahead of Daniel Ricciardo on medium compound tyres.

With thirty minutes to go, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher switched from the hard compound tyres to the soft compound tyres.

Russell slotted into second position between Leclerc and Verstappen on his first run, 0.180 seconds slower than Leclerc. Hamilton went fifth fastest ahead of Pérez.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team has a new large rear-wing for extra downforce on this twisty track with slow speed corners. Vettel and Lance Stroll were at the bottom of the time charts in the early running.

Yuki Tsunoda had a huge lockup at Turn 1 and flat-spotted his new soft compound tyres.

Sainz briefly took over the top spot before Verstappen with a lap time of 1m18.880s went fastest, 0.384 seconds faster than Sainz.

Leclerc then took over second position, 0.159 seconds slower than Verstappen. On the used soft compound tyres, Sainz went fastest with a lap time of 1m18.750s.

The session ended with Sainz leading Verstappen and Leclerc. Norris with a late run on the soft compound tyres was in fourth position ahead of Russell, Pérez and Hamilton.

Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso rounded off the top ten positions.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix First Practice Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
155Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:18.75025
21Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:18.880+0.130s23
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:19.039+0.289s25
44Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:19.299+0.549s20
563George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:19.606+0.856s27
611Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:19.622+0.872s23
744Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:19.710+0.960s24
83Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:19.841+1.091s27
931Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:20.348+1.598s29
1014Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:20.377+1.627s26
115Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:20.383+1.633s25
1218Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:20.414+1.664s24
1310Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:20.456+1.706s27
1422Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:20.695+1.945s26
1524Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Racing1:20.810+2.060s22
1623Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:20.834+2.084s27
1720Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:20.921+2.171s23
1847Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:21.027+2.277s24
1988Robert KubicaPOLAlfa Romeo Racing1:21.179+2.429s19
206Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:21.413+2.663s26
Share
276 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

“I think he's one of the greatest people that we've seen in the sport” – Hamilton on Vettel

By
2 Mins read
Lewis Hamilton believes Sebastian Vettel is one of the best drivers ever to grave a Formula 1 grid as he pays tribute to the German after the announcement he would be retiring at the end of the 2022 season.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: “I can already feel all the memories of last year coming back”

By
2 Mins read
Esteban Ocon returns to the scene of his first Formula 1 victory this weekend, although his focus is on helping Alpine fight and beat McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.
Formula 1

Lando Norris: “We’ll give it everything and leave it all on the track”

By
2 Mins read
Lando Norris says the McLaren team can be confident heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix and the rest of the season after maximising his result last weekend in France.