Sainz tops a dry second practice ahead of Hamilton and Norris at the British Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz topped the second practice session at the 2022 British Grand Prix. After the restricted running in the first practice session, this was a dry session.

Lewis Hamilton finished second with a good lap which was only 0.163 seconds slower than the fastest lap. Lando Norris with a good lap early in the session finished in third position.

The second free practice session at the Silverstone Circuit started with air temperatures at 18 degrees C and track temperatures at 29 degrees C. The track was dry and the drivers were on the track immediately after the curtailed running in the first session.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C1), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C2), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C3), the hardest range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range. The dry weather tyres were in action after the intermediate tyres in the morning session.

Yuki Tsunoda set the first timed lap of 1m34.205s. Fernando Alonso on the soft compound tyres comfortably eclipsed that time with a lap time of 1m33.066s.

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sainz, were on top of the time charts. Leclerc with a lap time of 1m29.639s was in first position.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez slotted into second and fourth positions on their first runs. With thirty minutes to go, Lando Norris on the soft compound tyres went to the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1m29.118s.

Sainz reclaimed top spot from Norris as he went 0.176 seconds faster than Norris. Leclerc on his first run on the soft compound tyres had to be content with third position.

Alonso and George Russell were in fourth and fifth positions behind them. The Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers and Lewis Hamilton were yet to come out on the soft compound tyres.

With eighteen minutes to go, Verstappen on the soft compound tyres went third, 0.207 seconds slower than Sainz. Hamilton on his first flying lap slotted into second position, 0.163 seconds slower than Sainz. Pérez on his soft compound run could slot into seventh position only.

With ten minutes to go, the drivers put on the hard compound tyres for the race simulations.

The session ended with Sainz on top and team-mate Leclerc in fifth position. Hamilton with a good lap finished in second position and Russell could manage only eighth position.

Norris with a quick lap early in the session finished in third position and Daniel Ricciardo in ninth position. The Red Bull Racing drivers, Verstappen and Pérez were in fourth and seventh positions.

Alonso was in sixth position even as team-mate Esteban Ocon experienced reliability issues and a curtailed session. Lance Stroll rounded off the top ten positions in a dry session that saw the drivers in action throughout the session.

2022 British Grand Prix Second Practice (FP2) Results: