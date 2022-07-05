Sebastian Vettel: “I braked but could not avoid making contact with Alex”

Sebastian Vettel scored two points in Sunday’s British Grand Prix – on his birthday – and from eighteenth on the grid, he feels it was a good recovery drive at Silverstone.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver believed it was a ‘decent’ result on Sunday despite being involved in the crash at the first start prior to the red flag.

Vettel was behind Alexander Albon as everyone raced towards the first corner, but with everyone backing up as the crash involving Pierre Gasly, George Russell and Zhou Guanyu unfolded, the Aston Martin driver hit the back of the Williams F1 Team drivers’ car and pushed him into the inside wall.

The four-time World Champion said he did everything he could to avoid Albon but ultimately, he was unable to avoid the contact, but he was relieved that no one was injured in the accident.

“It is nice to score points on my birthday and in the team’s home race, especially when you consider where we started,” said Vettel. “Overall, I think it was a decent race and a good recovery.

“The first start before the red flag was very chaotic. I made a really good getaway and it launched me into a gap nearly alongside Alex [Albon]. Then I got squeezed and everything backed up as a reaction to the accident ahead. I braked but could not avoid making contact with Alex.

“The most important thing is that everybody involved is fine.”

“I thought we had a reasonably positive race” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll missed out on points in eleventh, with the Canadian admitting it was a shame to miss out on the top ten after a ‘reasonably positive’ afternoon at Silverstone.

Stroll says the team are still learning more about the upgrades they’ve made to the AMR22 in recent races, and the pace he was able to show despite a disappointing display in Qualifying gives him confidence heading forward.

“I thought we had a reasonably positive race,” said Stroll. “The cars showed much better pace than yesterday, so it is a shame I was not able to score some points.

“We are still learning and understanding the upgrades but, based on the race today, I see potential for the races to come.

“I am glad Zhou [Guanyu] and Alex are okay after the crash at the start.”