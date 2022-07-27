“The Hungaroring has been known as a place where it’s difficult to overtake” – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

Mario Isola says the Hungaroring will be a good test of the new aerodynamic regulations due to being a track traditionally difficult to overtake on, although he believes there could be more overtakes than usual this season.

Cars have been able to follow others more closely so far during the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, and it should be the same story this weekend at the Hungaroring, which hosts the final race before the mid-season break.

Isola, the Motorsport Director at Pirelli Motorsport, hopes it will be the case that cars can follow others closely, particularly through the final sector leading into the main straight, the end of which is the traditional overtaking spot on the circuit.

“In the past, the Hungaroring has been known as a place where it’s difficult to overtake, but the new package of cars and tyres this year helps drivers get much closer to each other, which is why we have seen some great races with plenty of overtaking so far this season,” said Isola.

“Hopefully that’s going to be the case at the Hungaroring as well; a tight and twisty track where the cars are often grouped together.”

Isola says there has been surprises in recent years at the Hungaroring, none more surprising than Esteban Ocon’s maiden victory at the track last year, and he cannot rule out more surprises, particularly if rain hits the track for a third consecutive season.

“Hungary is also known for being very hot, but it’s also rained for the last two years there: so the moral of the story is never to jump to conclusions!” he said. “We’ve seen some surprises at the Hungaroring before, and that could be the case even more this year.”