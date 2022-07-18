NASCAR

Tony Stewart remains lone SRX dirt winner with I-55 victory

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

A list of drivers who have won a Superstar Racing Experience race on dirt: Tony Stewart. That’s it.

The longtime dirt star and series founder dominated Heat #2 and the feature, leading the entire distance from the pole in the latter, to score his second win of the 2022 season. He had to stave off early charges from Ernie Francis Jr. and a multitude of late restarts in the process that resulted in Marco Andretti chasing him down in the two-lap sprint to the finish.

Stewart swept the two dirt races at Knoxville Raceway and Eldora Speedway in 2021, and the I-55 victory means he is now three-for-three on such surfaces.The 2022 season will end on another dirt track in Sharon Speedway, where he will seek to go for yet another clean sweep in his quest for a second straight title.

“This place is awesome,” said Stewart“It’s always been good racing no matter what kind of car is in, but for our SRX series, it was a lot of fun tonight. The track crew did a great job reworking the race track before the race and made for some exciting racing.

“I love when we can run the dirt and run the top up by the wall. It’s a lot of fun, had a great time.”

I-55 co-owner Ken Schrader, who doubles as SRX test driver, won the first heat in his series début. The heat ended under caution after Ryan Newman and Paul Tracy‘s squabble resulted in the latter turning him into the wall, continuing a trend of Tracy feuding with much of the field. Tracy did not start Heat #2 due to damage to his car. He rejoined for the feature, only to get caught in a tangle with Matt Kenseth that resulted in more harm to both vehicles.

Hailie Deegan, who was among Tracy’s rivals in 2021, finished behind him in the feature after a brief period in which engine troubles kept her on pit road; with Kenseth racing in the #5, Deegan switched to #38 for I-55 which her father Brian used during his career.

Race results

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
114Tony Stewart71Running
298Marco Andretti71Running
352Ken Schrader71Running
439Ryan Newman71Running
569Greg Biffle71Running
699Ernie Francis Jr.71Running
715Michael Waltrip71Running
83Paul Tracy71Running
938Hailie Deegan71Running
106Tony Kanaan71Running
1118Bobby Labonte71Running
125Matt Kenseth71Running
131Ryan Hunter-Reay71Running

Heat #1

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
152Ken Schrader25Running
214Tony Stewart25Running
398Marco Andretti25Running
438Hailie Deegan25Running
569Greg Biffle25Running
699Ernie Francis Jr.25Running
73Paul Tracy25Running
839Ryan Newman25Running
915Michael Waltrip25Running
105Matt Kenseth25Running
1118Bobby Labonte25Running
121Ryan Hunter-Reay25Running
136Tony Kanaan21DNF

Heat #2

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
114Tony Stewart32Running
26Tony Kanaan32Running
399Ernie Francis Jr.32Running
45Matt Kenseth32Running
51Ryan Hunter-Reay32Running
618Bobby Labonte32Running
739Ryan Newman32Running
838Hailie Deegan32Running
952Ken Schrader32Running
1069Greg Biffle32Running
1198Marco Andretti14DNF
1215Michael Waltrip4DNF
133Paul Tracy0DNS
Share
1757 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR

Ernie Francis Jr. rejoins SRX at I-55

By
1 Mins read
After only planning to run the first two races of the 2022 SRX season, Ernie Francis Jr. has added a dirt date at I-55 to his schedule.
NASCAR

Bobby Labonte wins first SRX race in Nashville

By
1 Mins read
Bobby Labonte led all seventy-five laps in the Superstar Racing Experience race at the Nashville Fairgrounds for his first career series win.
NASCAR

Ryan Newman rockets to SRX Stafford victory

By
2 Mins read
Marco Andretti looked like the favourite in the Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Speedway, but Ryan Newman ultimate took home the trophy.