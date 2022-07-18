Turn 10 becomes Extreme E partner, ODYSSEY 21 to feature in Forza Horizon 5

Ever want to race an Extreme E Spark ODYSSEY 21 in a video game? Forza Horizon 5 has you covered.

Forza developer Turn 10 Studios and Extreme E announced a new collaboration on Monday that will turn the studio into the Official Gaming Partner for the championship. As part of their deal, the ODYSSEY 21 will become playable vehicles in FH5‘s Series 10 update releasing on 19 July. All ten teams will be represented in the game with their liveries and gear.

“We are very pleased to be the Official Gaming Partner of Extreme E, the leader in off-road electric racing, and have been collaborating to bring unique content to Forza Horizon 5,” said Turn 10 partnership director Paavan Avadhanula. “We are always looking for, and excited to bring authentic and compelling new partnerships and experiences to our Forza community, and look forward to seeing how our players engage with these electric vehicles, race suits and championships.”

While Extreme E does not race in Mexico like the game, the country’s deserts are a metaphorical and literal hotbed for off-road racing such as SCORE International‘s World Desert Championship and legendary Baja 1000. The four rounds of the 2022 Extreme E calendar will also be represented in the form of Mexican cities, each of which is rotated on a weekly basis: the Island X Prix (which took place in Sardinia, Italy) is a coastal run in Playa Azul, the Energy X Prix (Punta del Este, Uruguay) is in Guanajuato, the Copper X Prix (Antofagasta, Chile) features a canyon run, and the Desert X Prix (NEOM, Saudi Arabia) is in Dunas Blancas.

Each car is unlocked through different means: Chip Ganassi Racing‘s can be purchased for 700,000 credits beginning 19 July; McLaren XE‘s opens two days later once the player earns eighty Festival Playlist credits; X44 requires clearing the Boardwalk danger sign PR stunt during the summer season; those who win the summer Island X Prix I seasonal championship get the XITE Energy Racing machine; Andretti United‘s becomes available on 28 July as part of the autumn season, where players have to complete the Bulevar speed trap stunt; Veloce Racing mandates winning the autumn Energy X Prix I championship; ACCIONA | Sainz stipulates beating the winter La Cruz stunt starting 4 August while JBXE opens upon taking the Copper X Prix I title; and 11 August will add Rosberg X Racing and ABT CUPRA, with the former urging to clear the Costa Rocosa stunt and the latter to win the Desert X Prix championship.

“This partnership between Extreme E and the Forza franchise has brought the Championship to a new platform and audience,” commented Extreme E Chief Marketing Officer Ali Russell. “It has been great to work together to bring the Extreme E ODYSSSEY 21 e-SUV to Forza Horizon 5 players who are enthusiastic about electric vehicles. We are excited for more people to see what electric vehicles are capable of and showcase the series in a new light.

“Turn 10 and the rest of the team behind the Forza games have worked hard to make this game as authentic and accessible as possible. Being a part of the largest and most comprehensive Horizon game so far is incredible for our Championship, and gives Forza’s audience an opportunity to get behind the wheel of our ODYSSEY 21s and experience the capability of our series firsthand. We are excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking group and look forward to seeing the uplifting impact on both of our communities.”