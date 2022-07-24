Voisin takes third GB3 win in shortened Race 3 at Spa

Callum Voisin won a stop-start reverse-grid Race 3 as the GB3 Championship‘s annual visit to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps came to an end on Sunday.

He started behind Zak Taylor, Tommy Smith, Roberto Faria and Mikkel Grundtvig.

Everyone kept it clean through the first sector, but John Bennett was forced onto the grass down the Kemmel Straight.

Voisin had a go at Taylor into Les Combes, things got congested and Smith was able to take advantage and take the lead, with Taylor down to third.

Bennett got into another tangle at La Source on Lap 2, trying to move down the inside but spinning and falling to the back.

Nick Gilkes and Alex Connor battled away in the first half of Lap 2, while Smith looked to build a gap in the leading Douglas Motorsport car.

Taylor sent it down the inside of Voisin at the Bus Stop chicane at the end of Lap 2, but got the move done cleanly. The pair touched on the run down to Eau Rouge but continued as the safety car was deployed.

Nico Christodoulou pitted with a puncture at the end of Lap 2, and the safety car was upgraded to a red flag later on Lap 3, with Smith leading from Taylor and Voisin.

The red flags were for an incident involving David Morales at Blanchimont, but the remaining 21 cars made it round to the reformed grid.

The race restarted behind the safety car, with the race length now determined by time rather than laps.

Racing resumed with six minutes left on the clock; everyone held station into La Source.

Javier Sagrera climbed all over the back of Marcos Flack through Raidillon and tried to get round the outside at Les Combes. In a similar move to that which put Branden Oxley out of Race 2, he overshot, went over the sausage kerb and lost his front wing on the rear of Flack’s Douglas entry as he rejoined, falling to the back.

Later on the same lap, Mikkel Grundtvig ran into the gravel at Stavelot, again bringing out the safety car.

There wasn’t enough time to complete a racing lap once the safety car came in, so Voisin took his third win of the season ahead of Tommy Smith and Carlin team-mate Roberto Faria.

GB3 Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Results: