GB3

Voisin takes third GB3 win in shortened Race 3 at Spa

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Callum Voisin won a stop-start reverse-grid Race 3 as the GB3 Championship‘s annual visit to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps came to an end on Sunday.

He started behind Zak Taylor, Tommy Smith, Roberto Faria and Mikkel Grundtvig.

Everyone kept it clean through the first sector, but John Bennett was forced onto the grass down the Kemmel Straight.

Voisin had a go at Taylor into Les Combes, things got congested and Smith was able to take advantage and take the lead, with Taylor down to third.

Bennett got into another tangle at La Source on Lap 2, trying to move down the inside but spinning and falling to the back.

Nick Gilkes and Alex Connor battled away in the first half of Lap 2, while Smith looked to build a gap in the leading Douglas Motorsport car.

Taylor sent it down the inside of Voisin at the Bus Stop chicane at the end of Lap 2, but got the move done cleanly. The pair touched on the run down to Eau Rouge but continued as the safety car was deployed.

Nico Christodoulou pitted with a puncture at the end of Lap 2, and the safety car was upgraded to a red flag later on Lap 3, with Smith leading from Taylor and Voisin.

The red flags were for an incident involving David Morales at Blanchimont, but the remaining 21 cars made it round to the reformed grid.

The race restarted behind the safety car, with the race length now determined by time rather than laps.

Racing resumed with six minutes left on the clock; everyone held station into La Source.

Javier Sagrera climbed all over the back of Marcos Flack through Raidillon and tried to get round the outside at Les Combes. In a similar move to that which put Branden Oxley out of Race 2, he overshot, went over the sausage kerb and lost his front wing on the rear of Flack’s Douglas entry as he rejoined, falling to the back.

Later on the same lap, Mikkel Grundtvig ran into the gravel at Stavelot, again bringing out the safety car.

There wasn’t enough time to complete a racing lap once the safety car came in, so Voisin took his third win of the season ahead of Tommy Smith and Carlin team-mate Roberto Faria.

GB3 Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
135Callum VoisinGBRCarlin3 laps
216Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+0.395s
37Roberto FariaBRACarlin+0.818s
421Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+1.316s
564Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+1.792s
632Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+2.143s
711Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+2.457s
853Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+3.206s
942Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+3.420s
1068Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+3.786s
115Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+4.101s
1250Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+4.488s
1334Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+4.673s
1467James HedleyGBRJHR Developments+5.569s
154Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+5.989s
168McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+6.356s
1727John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+6.804s
186Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+7.682s
1922Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+8.899s
2031Javier SagreraSPACarlin+9.370s
2143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec MotorsportDNF (crash)
2277David MoralesUSAArden MotorsportDNF (damage)
Share
241 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
GB3

Browning wins from GB3 pole again at Spa

By
2 Mins read
Luke Browning has his second GB3 win of the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, leading home title rival Joel Granfors for the second time today.
GB3

Gilkes hoping for GB3 top-ten in Spa Race 2

By
3 Mins read
The Checkered Flag spoke to Nick Gilkes in the paddock at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of GB3’s second race of the weekend. The Canadian’s relishing racing at “such a cool track.”
GB3

Browning sees off Granfors challenge to win GB3 Race 1 at Spa

By
2 Mins read
Luke Browning bounced back after losing the lead on the first lap to win the first race of the GB3 weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.