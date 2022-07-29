“We’re probably a little bit ahead of where we were in Paul Ricard” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris does not think he will be in contention for pole position at the Hungaroring on Saturday despite finishing second fastest to Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second practice on Friday.

The McLaren F1 Team driver admits the team usually show good pace during Friday practice only to find themselves overhauled by the likes of Ferrari, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team on Saturday afternoons.

Norris says the upgrades brought to the MCL36 in last weekends French Grand Prix appear to be working well, and they have a better handle of them this weekend in Hungary.

“Things are feeling good,” said Norris. “The car is in a good place and seems to be suiting this track a little bit more. But we’re always a little quicker in FP2 than where we end up being on Saturday.

“Normally, we know everyone else, especially Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes usually step it up a lot more tomorrow. But we’re feeling good. I can be happy in saying the car is in a reasonable position.

“We’re probably a little bit ahead of where we were in Paul Ricard. I’m not expecting to be fighting for pole, but hopefully we can be a little bit ahead of where we were in France, especially for the race.”

“It’s been a positive Friday and one of the better ones this year” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was also happy with his day, with the Australian enjoying one of his strongest Fridays of the season in Hungary.

Ricciardo started the day by placing eighth in the first session at the Hungaroring before improving to fifth in the second, and he feels the updates the team brought to the car last weekend appear to be working better than they did at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

“I think it was a good day, it was solid,” said Ricciardo. “We had a pretty good showing in both sessions, which is positive.

“Obviously, we had updates last week and perhaps they’re working a little bit better around this track so that’s good. I think there’s still bits and pieces we can improve on, for sure, but it’s been a positive Friday and one of the better ones this year.

“I’m happy with that, but we will probably have to put some wet set-up in for tomorrow, but it’s nice to have a solid Friday and I think everyone’s in good spirits.”