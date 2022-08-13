13 Rally1 cars confirmed for 2022 Acropolis Rally

The official entry list for the upcoming FIA World Rally Championship round in Greece is now officially announced, the list is featuring a bumper-entry of 13 cars in the all-new hybrid Rally1 cars and a total of 70 crews that will be taking on the legendary EKO Acropolis Rally Greece on 8-11 September.

The biggest team entry will be again by the British M-Sport Ford outfit with a total of six Ford Puma Rally1 cars. The Rallye Monte-Carlo winner and nine-time WRC champion Sébastien Loeb will be returning to do his last round of the season for the team. He will be joined by his two fellow countrymen of Adrien Fourmaux and Pierre-Louis Loubet as well as Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith meanwhile the local hero Jourdan Serderidis is entered as a privateer with support from M-Sport.

Credit: M-Sport

Toyota Gazoo Racing is not changing their line-up for this round and we will not see a Loeb vs. Sébastien Ogier battle anymore this season. The line-up consists of the current WRC points leader Kalle Rovanperä, Esapekka Lappi and Elfyn Evans, and Takamoto Katsuta is entered outside the factory team under the TGR NG banner, all in Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Hyundai Motorsport will have their usual line-up of Ott Tänak, who won last time out in Finland and Thierry Neuville but replaces Oliver Solberg with the Spaniard Dani Sordo in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The WRC2 class also sees a huge field of 39 cars where some of the strong names in the class are seen being entered. The current championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen and his teammate Marco Bulacia are entered for Toksport WRT in a pair of Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo machines. Toksport WRT 2 team is also presented at the rally with the Rally Finland winner Emil Lindholm and Nikolay Gryazin.

Credit: Grégoire Munster

Hyundai Motorsport N is also at the rally with a pair of Hyundai i20 N Rally2 cars for Teemu Suninen and Fabrizio Zaldivar. Also entered in similar cars are Grégoire Munster and the local rally icon Lambros Athanassoulas.

Other strong names are the Rally de Portugal winner Yohan Rossel in a Citroen C3 Rally2, Chris Ingram in a Fabia, Bruno Bulacia also in a Fabia, Georg Linnamäe in a VW Polo GTi R5, Martin Prokop in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 and the other two strong locals of Giorgos Kehagias and Roustemis Panagiotis in a Fabia each.

Acropolis Rally also marks the last round of the 2022 FIA Junior World Rally Championship where the current points leader Sami Pajari can snatch a back-to-back title. The WRC3 class sees a total of 10 entries while 6 of them are going for the JWRC class.

