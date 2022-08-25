Alexander Albon: “It’s great to be back racing after a needed break”

Alexander Albon is excited to return to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps this weekend after the summer break, with the Thai driver eager to continue the development of the upgraded FW44.

Having missed the event last year after being relegated to test driver by the Red Bull Racing team, Albon returns to one of his favourite venues on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar this weekend aiming for a return to the points for the first time since the Miami Grand Prix.

The Williams Racing driver says Spa-Francorchamps can often throw some surprises with the weather, such as in 2021, and everyone needs to stay on their toes to react should the weather change.

“It’s great to be back racing after a needed break,” said Albon. “Spa is one of my personal favourite tracks of the year, it’s great for racing and fun over one lap.

“It can also always throw surprises with the weather, as we saw last year!”

“Hopefully we can maximise any opportunities for a strong result” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi is the only full-time driver on the grid yet to have scored a point in 2022, but he impressed during the event last year and took ninth place.

The Canadian feels refreshed after the summer break and is keen to continue learning more about the upgraded FW44 having only received the updates a couple of races after Albon had them, and he has an eye on breaking into the top ten for the first time on Sunday.

“I’m super excited to get back to it and go racing,” said Latifi. “The summer break was very nice with time to switch off, relax and recharge. I feel refreshed heading into the second half of the season.

“It’s always great to head to Spa after the summer break as it’s one of the most enjoyable tracks on the calendar. The circuit has a fast-flowing nature with an old school feel, so it’ll be nice to drive this modern generation of car around there.

“Hopefully we can maximise any opportunities for a strong result, and it also seems like the weather might play a part as it typically can in Spa.”