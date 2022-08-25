Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “Our July was tough, but our spirits are high”

Frédéric Vasseur says that despite a tough month of July for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, the spirits and motivation remain high within the Hinwil-based team, and they are all eager to regain the kind of form they had prior to the British Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo failed to score points in any of the four races since both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu finished seventh and eighth in the Canadian Grand Prix, with pointless weekends coming in the British, Austrian, French and Hungarian Grand Prix just prior to the summer break.

Heading into the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Vasseur, the Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, says they have every intention of returning to the top ten sooner rather than later, somewhere the Frenchman believes they deserve to be after a strong start to the year saw them score points in seven of the opening nine races.

“The summer break was a much-needed pause after a busy first part of the season, and now we’re back on track in Belgium refreshed and motivated, ready to take on the triple-header and the remainder of the season,” said Vasseur.

“Nine races in thirteen weeks will be a challenge for everyone in the team, but we are keen to finish the job we started.

“Our July was tough, but our spirits are high and our approach remains the same: we are determined to turn the tide and place ourselves back where we belong, putting up a good challenge in the midfield and scoring important championship points.

“We will give it our very best and I’m confident we can do it this weekend already.”

Despite their pointless run, Alfa Romeo still sit sixth in the Constructors’ Championship heading into Belgium, forty-four points behind the McLaren F1 Team in fifth but seventeen points ahead of the Haas F1 Team in seventh.