Alpine’s Otmar Szafnauer: Driver market drama “absolutely no distraction for us once we hit the race track again”

Having reflected on the first half of the season during summer break, BWT Alpine F1 Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer said that the team is prepared to take on the rest of the season as they continue to work towards solidifying their position of fourth in the constructors’ standings against contending McLaren F1 Team.

“We are all feeling re-energised after the enforced Formula 1 summer shutdown. It’s always a good time to take stock on the season so far, reflect on the positives and assess some of the areas for improvement.

“Now, we are all feeling ready and motivated for the second part of the season where there is so much to play for in terms of the championship.”

Szafnauer said that the highly-publicized situation at the beginning of the break involving Fernando Alonso’s shock move to Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team and the subsequent question of who will fill his seat will not play a role on-track, where they look to garner the points necessary to maintain their position. At this time, it remains unclear who will fill the seat, as Alpine junior Oscar Piastri denied that he will be driving for the team next year.

“Clearly the team has been quite prominent in the world media in the days after Hungary and just before the summer break, however, it is absolutely no distraction for us once we hit the race track again.”

In spite of Alonso leaving at the end of the year, Szafnauer said that the team’s goals will not be altered, with both of their drivers “highly motivated” to carry out the rest of the season and vie for great results.

“While we’re losing a fantastic asset in Fernando for next year, his decision has zero bearing on what we want to achieve together in 2022. We’ll be pushing hard as a team – with both Fernando and Esteban in the car for the remainder of the year – in order to put ourselves in the best possible position to meet the aforementioned targets for this championship season.”

“I know both drivers are highly motivated so we’re all looking forward to channeling that energy on track.”