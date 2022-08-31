Formula 1

Andreas Seidl – “We need to keep our full focus”

Credit: Andy Hone/McLaren Media Centre

Team Principal Andreas Seidl has ensured McLaren F1 Team fans that they will not give up in the fight with the BWT Alpine F1 Team for fourth in the Constructors’ standings, even after a massively disappointing result at the Belgian Grand Prix. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished twelfth and fifteenth respectively, leaving Seidl hoping for a much better weekend at Zandvoort.

McLaren face a big challenge being twenty points behind Alpine, but Seidl hopes the exciting and quick circuit will suit McLaren.

“Zandvoort is an incredibly quick circuit and has had some memorable moments over the years. With F1 trialing DRS through the final banked corner for FP1, it should be interesting to see how the new iteration of cars perform and what impact it has on our ability to overtake, especially as the cars can run side by side there. The undulation and swooping sections are also a good feature of the circuit and provide a nice challenge for the drivers.”

Seidl spoke about the disappointment of last weekend and how the team as a collective will look to bounce back this weekend.

“We’ve spent the last few days analyzing the past weekend and ensuring we learn as much as possible from it. The result in Spa was not what we hoped but we can take these learnings and use them to maximize our package. We need to keep our full focus on making every small gain and pushing the car to get as much as we possibly can out of it. Let’s keep our heads down and get back to it.” 

