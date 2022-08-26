Audi Sport to Enter Formula 1 as Engine Supplier from 2026 Season

After months of speculation and the recent finalisation of the engine regulations for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, Audi Sport have announced they will join the grid as an engine supplier.

No announcement has been made regarding who the German manufacturer will pair up with, but it will mark the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power unit will be manufactured in Germany, with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team making their engines in Great Britain.

Formula 1 recently announced their updated engine regulations that will come into play in 2026, and Audi say that the changes revealed were sufficient for them to commit to joining the grid.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” said Markus Duesmann, the Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi AG. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory.

“The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board for Technical Development, says Audi want to ‘actively support’ Formula 1’s transformation towards sustainability.

Formula 1 will switch to fully sustainable fuel in 2026 as well as a simplified hybrid power unit, including the removal of the MGU-H, and Audi see these as steps in the right direction and the same direction as their own ambitions.

“In view of the major technological leaps that the series is making towards sustainability in 2026, we can speak of a new Formula 1,” he said. “Formula 1 is transforming, and Audi wants to actively support this journey.

“A close link between our Formula 1 project and AUDI AG’s Technical Development department will enable synergies.”

Audi are set to be joined on the grid by Porsche, although their announcement has yet to be forthcoming, although they have been heavily linked with a partnership with Red Bull Racing.