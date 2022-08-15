Austin Wayne Self to attempt Xfinity debut at WGI

For all the common jokes about in-laws, Austin Wayne Self is glad to have a brother-in-law willing to give him an opportunity to further his driving career. On Monday, Jordan Anderson Racing announced Self will attempt to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, driving the #32 Chevrolet Camaro.

Self’s wife Jennifer, whom he married in April 2021, is Anderson’s sister. While Self has been a Camping World Truck Series regular since 2016, 2022 proved to be more family-focused for him, having skipped multiple races to take care of his newborn daughter Zepplyn Jane.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” said Self. “Anyone that knows me how much I enjoy road course racing and to have the opportunity to attempt to make my Xfinity Series début driving for my wife’s brother’s team is incredibly special.

“We have to qualify for the race on speed, but I am confident with the car and crew we have put together for this race that we can have a successful debut with our #32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro.

“Hopefully, we can see that checkered flag wave on Saturday afternoon and give us a little momentum to hold over until the Truck Series resumes action at Kansas Speedway next month.”

The Texas native was first set to enter the Xfinity Series at Charlotte in 2017 for MBM Motorsports, but the effort was subsequently abandoned. Since then, he has continued to compete in the Trucks for family team AM Racing, scoring a fourteenth-place points finish twice including last year. He has two top tens across fourteen starts in 2022.

The #32 was opened at Michigan for Anderson to team up with full-timer Myatt Snider in the #31, but the new car failed to qualify. As the car has no owner points, Self will have to make the race with a strong qualifying run.

When the Trucks made a one-off trip to Watkins Glen in 2021, Self finished sixteenth. Across ten career road course starts in the Truck Series, his best run is ninth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2017.

“To have Austin attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Watkins Glen in the #32 Chevrolet Camaro will be a special day for our race team and for our family,” Anderson commented.

“Austin has really been working on his road course skills the last few years, and he has what it takes to make his first Xfinity Series start and the first start for the JAR Bommarito Autosport #32 team. Being former competitors on track in the Truck Series, this will be the first time we have worked closely together as a team.

“I’m excited to get to the track and get to work.”