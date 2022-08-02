Jordan Anderson Racing expands to two cars for Michigan with owner as driver

For the first time in team history, Jordan Anderson Racing will field two cars in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race as Myatt Snider‘s #31 Chevrolet Camaro partners up with Jordan Anderson in the #32 who will hope to make Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Anderson founded JAR for Camping World Truck Series competition in 2018 before opening an Xfinity programme three years later. Although the owner was supposed to race for 2021 Rookie of the Year honours in the #31, the plans were dropped when qualifying for the team’s début race was rained out, locking them out of the grid for much of the season’s non-qualifying rounds. A rotation of drivers, including Sunday’s Cup Series winner Tyler Reddick, was eventually installed with Anderson running six races himself, scoring a fifth-place finish at Talladega. The #31 had eight different drivers and finished twenty-fifth in the owner’s standings with six top tens.

Snider joined JAR for the 2022 season after previously driving for technical ally Richard Childress Racing. After twenty races, he is nineteenth in points with four top tens and a runner-up finish to current points leader A.J. Allmendinger at Portland.

Longtime JAR partner Bommarito Automotive Group will sponsor both Anderson and Snider’s cars and provide identical liveries.

Anderson posted on social media on Monday, “Going to be seeing double this weekend! Pretty cool opportunity to have the 31 and 32 hit the track Saturday in Michigan with Myatt Snider and myself behind the wheel in matching Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolets! Grateful to have Sefton Steel, EasyCare, Impact Racing, Capital City Hauling and Towing, Dometic, TaxSlayer, Superior Essex, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Crest Industries Inc., Tailored Media, Lucas Oil, Chevrolet, and so many other amazing partners support to help keep this team growing.”

Prior to JAR, Anderson drove thirteen Xfinity races between 2015 and 2017 for smaller and start-and-park teams. This came in conjunction with him increasing his Truck commitment before going full-time with JAR in 2018. He has six career top tens in the Truck Series including back-to-back seconds in the Daytona season opener in 2020 and 2021. Although JAR continued their Truck programme for the entire 2021 season, it was scaled back for 2022 and has run just six of seventeen races with Anderson and Dylan Westbrook.

As the #32 has no owner points while forty-one cars are entered to make the grid of thirty-eight, Anderson will need to qualify for the race on time. Anderson finished fifteenth in his first and only Xfinity start at Michigan to date in 2021. He also has six starts there in the Trucks with top-fifteen finishes in four.