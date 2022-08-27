Christian Horner Amazed by ‘Unbelievable’ Qualifying Display by Max Verstappen at Spa

Christian Horner was full of praise for Max Verstappen after Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, although the Dutchman will have a lot of work to do on Sunday as grid penalties for engine component changes relegates him to fifteenth.

Verstappen was on fire all the way through the Qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps and set by far the quickest lap time of the session in Q3. It was so quick that he did not need to go out again for a second attempt.

Horner, the Team Principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing, says it will be exciting to see how Verstappen and his main championship rival – Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – will fight through the field on Sunday afternoon.

“It was an unbelievable Qualifying from Max today, the lap time was so good he didn’t need to do the second run,” said Horner. “He has been absolutely on fire this weekend.

“It’s a hard fight from P15 and there are always risks associated with that but we are in for a fantastic race tomorrow with Max and Charles fighting their way through the field.”

Horner also praised Sergio Pérez in the second RB18, with the Mexican setting the third fastest time in Q3, which will equate to a front row start on Sunday alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr.

Pérez could have the benefit of a tow on the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap which could give him a shot at passing Sainz for the lead, and Red Bull are happy to be second on the grid as it opens up many opportunities for the team.

“Checo also had a brilliant qualifying, he is perfectly poised to take on Carlos at the front,” Horner added. “History has shown us with Sebastian [Vettel] a few years ago, Daniel Ricciardo and even Max that at the start, with that run up the hill, the tow is very powerful with the DRS closed.

“We discussed ahead of time and agreed that tactically P2 may be a better place to start. Yes P1 is traditionally the best place to start but here its all to play for.

“There is going to be a lot to keep on top of tomorrow.”