Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, it has finally been announced that Daniel Ricciardo will leave the McLaren F1 Team at the end of the season, as has been predicted for a couple of months.

Apart from his victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, Ricciardo’s time at the Woking-based team has been largely disappointing, with the Australian having been kept very much in Lando Norris‘ shadow. Norris has outperformed the Honey Badger on a regular basis, with the team having become frustrated with Ricciardo’s poor results.

Despite being contracted till the end of 2023, Ricciardo demanded £17 million to relinquish his seat, so that BWT Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Oscar Piastri could take his place. It’s rumoured that Piastri has already signed a deal with McLaren; however, nothing has been announced yet.

It remains to be seen where Ricciardo will go next, perhaps to Alpine or to the Haas F1 Team, maybe he’ll even leave Formula 1.

Ricciardo has “no regrets” of his time with McLaren, and will announce his plans in due course.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season. I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Team Principal Andreas Seidl praised Ricciardo’s “fighting spirit and positivity”, as the McLaren boss gave his thoughts on the announcement.

“I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward. We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team.

“We still have an important battle in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando.”

McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, has spoken negatively to the media about Ricciardo this year, with the American earlier in the season insisting there were “mechanisms” in place to drop the Aussie.

Despite the pair having a potentially difficult working relationship, the CEO has found it to be a “pleasure” working with Ricciardo.

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base. It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”