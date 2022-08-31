Daniel Ricciardo looking to “battle with the Alpines” at Zandvoort

The Dutch Grand Prix returns this weekend for the second consecutive season on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar. McLaren F1 Team’s Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping for a better race this time out, after he and his team-mate finished outside of the points in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is excited for Zandvoort and he is looking forward to both the atmosphere and the quick and exciting circuit.

“I’m looking forward to Zandvoort. It’s an awesome circuit and has such a fun, almost festival-like atmosphere which is great for your mood going into the weekend. It’s more of an old-school circuit with interesting features like Tarzan and the ability to overtake there, so I’m excited to get on track and see how different it is from last year in the new cars.”

The Australian is also looking to have the best possible end to his rather underwhelming period with McLaren, and help the team beat rivals BWT Alpine F1 Team.

“I’ve spent the last couple of days in Amsterdam resetting, eating stroopwafels, and looking at how we can improve for the coming weekend. Last weekend was not what we wanted it to be, but we’ve bounced back before so we can definitely do the same this time around. We’ve got some good learnings from Spa which we can use for this weekend so hopefully we come out a bit better and can properly battle with the Alpines.”

“I have full faith in the team” – Lando Norris

Team-mate Lando Norris is looking forward to driving Zandvoort’s rollercoaster like circuit, and seeing the support from the McLaren fans.

“Zandvoort, let’s go! I really enjoy driving the circuit and I’ve had some decent results there coming through the junior catagories. The undulation and turns make it feel like a rollercoaster ride so I’m excited to get out there and give it all we’ve got. It also always has an incredible atmosphere and I like to think that most of the orange is there to support McLaren.”

Norris says he has full faith in the team to pull through this difficult period and bring the fight to Championship rivals Alpine, after falling behind the French outfit as of late.

“Last weekend made it clear that we’ve still got a lot of work to do to keep in the fight with the Alpines. I have full faith in the team and know we will do everything we can to push through and be as prepared as we can to keep battling. The next two races are key so let’s keep focused and keep up the hard work.”