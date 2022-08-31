Dutch Grand Prix “going to be pretty crazy!” – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is buzzing to get going with his home Grand Prix, after the Dutchman dominated the field at the Belgian Grand Prix to claim his ninth victory of the season.

Verstappen was untouchable in Belgium, with the reigning World Champion now arguably out of reach of any of the pack behind. The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver is on the cusp of retaining his title, which he could achieve as soon as the Italian Grand Prix. Victory this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix will just add to his incredible season, where he has blown all of his competitors away.

He’s not expecting it to be as easy this weekend at Zandvoort, though, with the Dutch driver expecting Scuderia Ferrari to be right in the mix.

Verstappen is predicting it to be a “pretty crazy” weekend, as he looks to deliver in front of his home supporters.

“After the successful weekend we’ve had in Spa, I’m really looking forward to the Dutch GP. There’s a lot more downforce required at the track in Zandvoort so it will be harder for us to be dominant, I expect Ferrari to be strong there. I of course want a good result but it’s important to always score points, lets hope we can do a good job. It will be great to have my family there supporting me, I’m just going to enjoy the weekend with all the fans, it’s going to be pretty crazy.”

“We can get closer to Max” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez moved to second in the standings last weekend, after finishing on the second step of the podium at Spa-Francorchamps. Despite finishing second, the Mexican driver was still blown away by his team-mate, but then again so was everyone!

Pérez is aiming to be closer to his team-mate this weekend, at a venue he calls a “brilliant place”.

The Mexican is expecting the weekend to be “crazy”, with the atmosphere at last season’s event having been on another level!

“It’s great to be back in Zandvoort, it’s a brilliant place. The Dutch fans are amazing for the Team and their support for Max is crazy, it’s great. It’s a good track here, it’s very challenging and we hope to keep the momentum we had in Belgium. We will analyse everything from Belgium as a Team to see where we can get closer to Max, I want to make sure we can come back stronger. I have work to do and want to keep pushing, I think this circuit will pull us all closer together so it’s going to be an exciting weekend.”