FIA World Rally Championship

Evans searching for repeat victory in Finland

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Jaanus Ree

After years of trying, Elfyn Evans finally made it to the top step of the podium at last years Rally Finland, for 2022 the Welshman is looking to break out of the shadow of his teammate Kalle Rovenperä, who has taken five out of seven victories this season.

Evans heads in to the weekend sitting in third place in the drivers’ championship with 79 points, just 13 points behind Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, but 96 points behind his teammate Rovenperä.

2022 hasn’t been a bad year for Evans, he has taken home three second-place finishes and shown impressive pace, unfortunately his TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team teammate has been unstoppable in the new generation of WRC cars. For Finland Evans is hoping to build on the momentum of his second place finish in Estonia.

“Finland is definitely one of my favourite rallies on the calendar, if not my favourite, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Evans.

“There’s not many places where you have the same sensation driving a car as you do in Finland, so it’s always a highlight and to win there last year was something very special.

“This year it will be a new challenge with this new generation of cars. It’s an event where you really need to have good confidence in the car. Rally Estonia was a nice step forward for us and we will be working hard in the pre-event test to try and recreate the feeling we had on Finnish roads last year.”

