Fernando Alonso: “I have learnt that taking some time to recover is very important”

BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso took full advantage of the time off during the summer break, and said that recovery is of utmost importance in what is such a long and fast-paced season of racing– a lesson he learned in his many years of competition.

“We all miss racing in August but the time off to recharge the batteries is needed. After 20 years of racing at the pinnacle of motorsports, I have learnt that taking some time to recover is very important, especially during such a hectic year.”

“Now that we have more than 20 races in a season, it’s even more important to make sure you maximise your recovery time. But it’s important to keep some exercise routine, as once we get back to racing it’s relentless until December.”

With the Belgian Grand Prix marking the return to racing after the break, Alonso said that he enjoys driving at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and that the venue allows for great overtaking and battles which has often resulted in “interesting” races in the past.

“I do enjoy racing at Spa. It’s one of the most historic races on the calendar. We usually have interesting races there as the circuit lends itself to lots of overtaking opportunities.”

Ahead of Belgium, Esteban Ocon said that the unique Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a favourite on the calendar and holds much significance for him, being a venue that has hosted memorable results in the past and his first appearance in Formula 1.

“Spa is a place that I know most drivers really enjoy driving at, including myself. It’s even more special for me as it is where I made my Formula 1 debut in 2016. It was a moment I’ll never forget, a moment where a dream came true. In terms of performance, there’s been some good results in the past like when I qualified third in 2018 and when we finished fourth and fifth in the race in 2020.”

The track holds further importance to Ocon, having been the place where Anthoine Hubert passed away after a crash in the 2019 F2 feature race.

“It’s also the track where we also lost Anthoine a few years back. We are always racing with him in our thoughts and I still personally think about him every day.”