FIA World Rally Championship

Finns top Rally Finland Shakedown with 1-2 result

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The current FIA World Rally Championship points leader Kalle Rovanperä edged his fellow countryman and Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Esapekka Lappi on Thursday morning’s light rainy shakedown at Secto Rally Finland.

Rovanperä who has taken five of seven victories so far this season and leads the championship with a great margin, was fastest through the Rannankylä shakedown on his final attempt with a time of 1:56.1 and was five-tenths of a second quicker than Lappi and followed up by the two-time rally winner Ott Tänak in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The two local Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 drivers were sharing the fastest times throughout the three to four passes they went, Rovanperä started with the fastest time on the first run, Lappi took the fastest time on the second and third attempts before Rovanperä managed to move back up on the fourth attempt.

Takamoto Katsuta finished in fourth with 1.3 seconds behind Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans jumped up to fifth on the last run, putting four Toyotas within the top five meanwhile Hyundai´s Oliver Solberg who had an early spin on the stage on the first run was passed by Evans and went down to sixth.

M-Sport who is the only team that hasn´t conducted any tests ahead of Finland was lower down the standings with Craig Breen being the leading M-Sport driver in seventh, Hyundai´s Thierry Neuville took a disappointed eight fastest time and rounding up the top ten were the two French M-Sport drivers of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Adrien Fourmaux.

Credit: M-Sport

Jari Huttunen who is making his Rally1 debut with M-Sport on home soil took an eleventh time and Gus Greensmith last of the Rally1 drivers. Meanwhile, the local hero and former M-Sport driver Teemu Suninen tops the ranks in the WRC2 class for Hyundai Motorsport.

Russian Nikolay Gryazin went off the road and crashed very hard so he is out from the rally, the Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo car fielded by Toksport WRT will not be rebuilt and will be a written off due to roll cage damage, the driver and co-driver walked away unharmed.

Top 15 Shakedown times.

Pos.Number.Driver / Co-driverNationTeamModelClassTime
1#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally11:56.1
2.#4Esapekka Lappi / Janne FermFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally11:56.6
3.#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally11:57.0
4.#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / UKToyota Gazoo Racing NG WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally11:57.4
5.#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUKToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally11:57.7
6.#2Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / UKHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally11:57.8
7.#42Craig Breen / Paul NagleIrelandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally11:58.1
8.#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally11:58.5
9.#7Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent LandaisFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally11:58.5
10.#16Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally11:58.8
11.#68Jari Huttunen / Mikko LukkaFinlandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally11:59.2
12.#44Gus Greensmith / Jonas AndersoonUK / SwedenM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally12:00.3
13. #21Teemu Suninen / Mikko MarkkulaFinlandHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2Rally22:05.8
14.#34Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der OhannesianParaguay / ArgentinaHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2Rally22:06.3
15.#29Mikolaj Marczyk / Szymon GospodarczykPolandOrlen TeamSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally22:07.3
Share
789 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Evans searching for repeat victory in Finland

By
1 Mins read
Elfyn Evans is looking to take his first victory since the 2021 Rally Finland as he goes head-to-head with teammate Kalle Rovenperä
FIA World Rally Championship

Rovanperä showing no signs of cracking under pressure as WRC heads to Finland

By
1 Mins read
Kalle Rovanperä heads in to Rally Finland with a cool head, and nothing to prove as he looks to make the most of the event for his home fans.
FIA World Rally Championship

Evans on fine form in Portugal after day 2

By
4 Mins read
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans continues to lead Rally de Portugal as the others are facing problems on the tricky roads while Teemu Suninen was graduated to ghe WRC2 lead as Andreas Mikkelsen retired due to a misfire and Sami Pajari has a comfortably lead in WRC3 / JWRC