Guenther Steiner: “I’m quite disappointed with the result”

Recapping on a tough weekend for the Haas F1 Team, Guenther Steiner has stated that despite being disappointed with today’s result at the Belgian Grand Prix, it came as no surprise to the Team Principal.



Starting from the back of the grid after new engine components were taken on his VF22, Mick Schumacher found himself in fourteenth place by the time the safety car had been brought out on the second lap of the race.



However, the lap after the safety car restart Schumacher found himself back in eighteenth place after the VF22 struggled with its top speed compared to the rest of the grid.

After undertaking a two-stop strategy, Schumacher would come home for a seventeenth-place finish around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

For Kevin Magnussen, starting twelfth on the grid, the Dane was able to occupy a place inside the points by the third lap of the race but as the race wore on Magnussen would gradually fall down the order.



Undertaking the same two-stop strategy as Mick Schumacher, Magnussen would come home a place ahead of his teammate in sixteenth-place.

Reflecting on a tough weekend of action at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Steiner was keen to already look ahead at what promises to be a stronger weekend for the team in Zandvoort.

“I’m quite disappointed with the result today but it was almost expected. On a high-speed track where we need low drag, our car is just not good enough this year.

“We’ll try to make it up next week in Zandvoort where the car should be better suited to the race track like in Austria and Silverstone. We go away from here a little bit beaten up, but we are ready to come back again next weekend.”