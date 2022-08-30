Haas’ Guenther Steiner: Zandvoort “the best example of an old school venue with a new interpretation”

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner reflected on the return of the Dutch Grand Prix last year, and commended the work done to modernise the historic track and bring the event back as a mainstay on the Formula One calendar.

“I think it was the best example of an old school venue with a new interpretation. I think the organising committee there, the promoter, did a fantastic job reviving an old track so we can go back while making it ready for the modern era of Formula 1. Hats off to them as everybody’s really looking forward to going back to Zandvoort.”

When asked about the drivers’ feedback on the upgraded car after the Belgian Grand Prix, Steiner said that Spa didn’t bring out the best in VF-22. He added, however, that data collected on-track parallels the information gathered from the wind tunnel, which is promising.

“It’s difficult to say their feelings on this because it’s a back-to-back and really on that circuit, we didn’t shine. The good thing is we see the data on the car is matching the data in the wind tunnel and at this stage, that’s the most important thing.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Steiner outlined what he expects to be the team’s stronger tracks and weaker ones– Steiner defined this weekend’s race in Zandvoort as one with great potential for results. On the other hand, the following weekend in Monza doesn’t inspire much confidence in Steiner.

“I’ll start with the track that won’t be good for us, which will be Monza – that’s not our favourite track – but I think hopefully we can have good results in Zandvoort and Japan. In Austin we’ve always struggled a little bit but hopefully we’ll get it done this year, but definitely where I’m not looking forward to is Monza.”

With Kevin Magnussen racing at Zandvoort for the first time in an F1 car, Steiner said that he is confident in his ability to adapt to the new track, although he will have his fingers crossed for “trouble free” practice sessions to ensure that both drivers are able to get in plenty of laps.

“I think they prepare themselves for the race track pretty well and easily, that’s what they do. Obviously going out to find grip levels needs a little bit of time but I think he’ll cope like at any other new circuit. Hopefully we have a trouble free FP1 and FP2 so we can get as many laps in as possible to be ready for qualifying but I’m not afraid that Kevin won’t adapt to it.”