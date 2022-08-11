FIA World Rally Championship

Hyundai and M-Sport are testing this week ahead of the Ypres Rally next weekend

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

Just a few days after the Rally Finland the teams have switched focus to carry out some pre-event testing on tarmac roads in Belgium to come fully prepared for the upcoming Ypres Rally on 18-22 August.

Hyundai heads to next week’s tarmac rally with high expectations after the win in Finland last weekend and the team also celebrated a one-two finish in Belgium last season when Thierry Neuville won the home rally with Craig Breen finishing in second place.

Ott Tänak, who celebrated the first victory for Hyundai Motorsport in Rally Finland, returned to the wheel of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car already on Tuesday, just over a day after he stood on the podium and Oliver Solberg was next up to test the Hyundai on Wednesday.

The M-Sport outfit has also moved to Belgium for testing, they were carrying out some tests on Tuesday with Adrien Fourmaux behind the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1 and continued with Breen on Wednesday, however, the Toyota Gazoo Racing is not presented at the moment but it is known the team have carried out some tests already back two weeks ago.

It is expected the other M-Sport drivers will have a go at testing throughout the rest of the week but it is unsure still in what order they will be running while Neuville is expected to do his testing today (Thursday).

