Kris Wright joins Brandonbilt Motorsports for 9 of final 12 Xfinity races

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kris Wright‘s full-time 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign was abruptly halted after seventeen races, but he will still have ride to finish the year as he joins Brandonbilt Motorsports to run nine of the last twelve Xfinity Series races in the #68 Chevrolet Camaro.

After a part-time Truck schedule in 2021, Wright was due to run the entire 2022 slate with Niece Motorsports. However, he departed the team prior to Saturday’s race at Richmond to end what had been a difficult season in which he wrecked out thrice, failed to score a finish higher than fifteenth, and was twenty-sixth in points.

Wright served as Sam Hunt Racing’s road course ringer in 2021, which gave him his first taste of Xfinity competition.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage, and surrounded by a great team, Brandonbilt Motorsports,” said Wright. “The team has been super helpful in trying to acclimate me into the #68 Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Looking forward to seeing the fans at Watkins Glen.”

Wright brings much-needed sponsorship to Brandonbilt, who had to drop family driver Brandon Brown from his full-time schedule due to a lack of funding. First National Bank, among other sponsors from Wright will follow him to the #68.

“We are excited to partner with Kris,” added team owner Jerry Brown. “Kris has shown enormous potential in just a few short years in stock cars and even more-so in stock cars on road courses. Watkins Glen is the perfect place for this relationship to kick off.”

Austin Dillon replaced Brown at Indianapolis.

Josh Williams departs B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Nineteen rounds into a difficult 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season, Josh Williams and B.J. McLeod Motorsports have parted ways.
Josh Bilicki converts Sargento sign crash into sponsorship

A month after Josh Bilicki drove into Sargento signage during a massive wreck in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, the cheese company has turned the moment into an actual sponsorship for Watkins Glen.
Justin Haley returns to Xfinity Series in 4th Kaulig car for Daytona

Justin Haley will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona on 26 August in a newly opened #14 car for Kaulig Racing. He is a two-time winner of the event.