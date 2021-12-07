Kris Wright signs with Niece, completes lineup of four

Kris Wright‘s sophomore season of regular NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition will come with Niece Motorsports. On Tuesday, Niece announced Wright will drive the #44 Chevrolet Silverado and complete the team’s lineup of full-time drivers at four.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Niece Motorsports organisation in 2022,” said Wright. “I learned a lot last year that I think will be beneficial next season. I’m appreciative of (team owner) Al Niece for allowing me the opportunity to race and represent his organisation. The team is working hard to prepare for 2022. I’m ready to get the season started.”

The 2018 IMSA Prototype LMP3 champion and former open-wheel racer spent 2021, his second year in stock cars, competing on a part-time basis for Young’s Motorsports. In sixteen starts, he recorded a best finish of twelfth in the opener at Daytona with four total top twenties. He finished twenty-sixth in points and fifth in the Rookie of the Year standings.

Wright also served as a road course ringer for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series and JD Motorsports as he ran all seven races on such tracks. His best finish was seventeenth at Watkins Glen.

He joins Carson Hocevar, Lawless Alan, and Dean Thompson as the team’s full timers. Hocevar, who made the playoffs as a rookie in 2021, is the only returning driver of that year’s lineup. Niece will also field a part-time multi-driver truck for those like Tyler Carpenter.

“As a group we are really excited about the direction our organization is heading, going into the 2022 season,” Niece general manager Cody Efaw commented. “Kris is an important piece of that puzzle, so we are happy to have him join the team. I think the four drivers we have set for the 2022 season will complement each other well and work well together. We have big expectations next season and we’re working hard to get there.”