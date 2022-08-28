Lance Stroll: “I am confident that we are in a solid position to score some points”

After a strong showing across all three-practice sessions around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team will be left disappointed as both drivers failed to make it into Q3 at the Belgian Grand Prix.



The team has struggled throughout the season with generating one-lap pace and has only made it into Q3 on three separate occasions this season.



Lance Stroll was able to successfully make his way into Q2 but was then unable to generate further pace as the Canadian driver set the fourteenth fastest time of the session.



However, with a number of grid penalties ahead due to new engine components, Stroll has been promoted to ninth on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s Belgian Grand Prix.



With the team finally securing a strong starting position and the AMR22 showing strong race-pace across the season, Stroll will have every belief that he can contend for the points tomorrow.

Speaking on his qualifying performance today, Stroll noted how tricky conditions around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit played it’s part in his struggles today but the Canadian is still expecting to be in a position to fight for the points in tomorrow’s race.

“It was tricky out there today. There was a general lack of grip, but we need to look at why we lost time as qualifying progressed. We had hoped to be better than 14th.

“However, we normally race better than we qualify, and we will gain a few extra positions due to the grid penalties given to some of the cars in front of us, so I am confident that we are in a solid position to score some points tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel: ““I know I could have gone faster today”

A second consecutive Q1 exit left Sebastian Vettel ruing a missed chance in qualifying today as the four-time world champion missed out on Q2 by the narrowest of margins.

0.002 seconds was the difference between Vettel and a Q2 berth as the Aston Martin driver qualified in sixteenth place.

Just as his teammate benefited from the number of grid penalties in the field this weekend, Vettel will be jumping forwards six places to join his teammate on the fifth row of the grid in tenth place.

With both Aston Martin’s now starting inside the top ten, the team should be able to take advantage of the AMR22’s race pace and secure a strong result at the Belgian Grand Prix.

On today’s qualifying action Vettel noted how a lack of trust in his Aston Martin car was down to his poor qualifying performance.

“I know I could have gone faster today; I did not drive a perfect final lap. I struggled a little to string it together this afternoon – I just did not have quite as much trust in the car as I did in FP3. And that led to the car sliding around – it was not too bad but it has a large impact, especially around a longer lap such as this.

“We will gain some starting positions tomorrow due to the grid penalties applied to other drivers – we will not keep everyone behind us, but it gives us more of a chance. It is a new day tomorrow and we have the chance to score points.”