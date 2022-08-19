FIA World Rally Championship

Latvala says Rovanperä’s crash was inevitable

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s team principal Jari-Matti Latvala spoke with the media after the current FIA World Rally Championship points leader Kalle Rovanperä crashed out early this morning at the start of the 2022 Ypres Rally.

Rovanperä has until today had a trouble-free season and not crashed since his home round of Rally Finland last season, Latvala who has spoken with the American publication DirtFish.com, says the crash was inevitable.

Rovanperä rolled his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on a left-hander at the SS2 of Westouter-Boeschepe 1 because he understeered and couldn´t save it in time, the car is retired from the rally and Latvala has also confirmed that Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen are ok.

“That’s the main thing, it was quite an impact to the front and then rolling, but always when it’s rolling it’s not so bad because the worse situation is like if you hit the tree or a stone, it’s actually a sudden stop,” Latvala told DirtFish.com.

Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

“So always when it’s rolling it’s softer for the drivers. It looks like it starts to understeer and then starts to go wide. But it’s unlucky that there’s a hole, he hits the hole, because otherwise there was no ditch later on in the field and immediately basically you have to pay the penalty. But this is typical here. There are normally very, very steep and sharp ditches which really when you hit them it’s the end of the game.”

Eight out of the thirteen rounds so far have been perfect for Rovanperä and Latvala agrees there´s no way a driver can do a whole season without crashing: “But for me, if you look at this, Kalle has done eight rallies this year, eight really good results. OK, Monte was slightly difficult at the beginning but still at the end he got really good points. In every championship, every winner makes at least one mistake per season. You can’t do 13 races perfect without mistake, this hasn’t happened with [Sébastien] Ogier or with Loeb and I knew already that it’s a matter of time when this will happen and unfortunately it happened here. It will have come at some point.”

Share
817 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Evans leads Ypres Rally after Friday morning loop

By
2 Mins read
Elfyn Evans leads the Ypres Rally by 2.6 seconds over Ott Tänak after the Friday morning loop
FIA World Rally Championship

Kalle Rovanperä crashes out of Ypres Rally on SS2

By
1 Mins read
Kalle Rovanperä has now crashed out from the Ypres Rally after going too fast into a corner and ended up rolling his Toyota, both him and co-driver Jonne Halttunen are OK!
FIA World Rally Championship

Neuville fastest in Ypres Rally Shakedown

By
2 Mins read
Home hero Thierry Neuville tops the Nieuwkerke Shakedown times edging the WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä by 0.6 second