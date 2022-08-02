Logan Sargeant to Run Opening Practice of United States Grand Prix with Williams

Logan Sargeant will get his first run in an official FIA Formula 1 World Championship session later this year, and it will be in front of his home fans at the Circuit of the Americas.

The American racer, currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 championship, will take over the Williams Racing seat of Nicholas Latifi in the opening practice session for the United States Grand Prix.

Sargeant competing in the session will fulfil Williams’ requirement to run young drivers in two free practice sessions as part of the 2022 regulations after Nyck de Vries ran for them ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

And the twenty-one-year-old is delighted to be given a chance to show what he can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car during an official session for the first time having run in the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi with Williams at the end of 2021.

“I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin,” said Sargeant. “To be given the chance at the US Grand Prix is something extremely special to me.

“A massive thank you to Williams for putting the trust and belief in me to do a good job. The goal for me will be to learn as much as possible in the new generation of cars.

“I’m looking forward to making the most of this experience and really enjoying it.”

Sven Sveets, the Sporting Director at Williams, says Sargeant has been impressive so far during his rookie season in Formula 2 that has seen him take two victories to sit third in the standings heading into the final four rounds, and he has more than earned his opportunity behind the wheel of the FW44.

“Logan has demonstrated a great level of ability and maturity so far this season through his accomplishments both on and off the track,” said Sveets. “He’s delivered race winning performances in Formula 2 matched by his hard work during simulator sessions.

“It felt only right to reward these achievements with the opportunity for him to take part in a Free Practice session at Austin.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of the FW44 and seeing how his performance and feedback help the team’s preparations for the race in Austin.”