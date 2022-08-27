Max Verstappen: “It will be a shame not to be on the podium tomorrow”

Max Verstappen was in sublime form during Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, but the Dutchman knew going into the session that he would be starting towards the back of the pack on Sunday thanks to penalties caused by engine component changes.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver was amazing right through the Qualifying hour, setting just one quick lap in each of the three segments, and would have started comfortably on pole position but for his penalties.

Nevertheless, Verstappen will start the race down in fifteenth, but he feels the RB18 has the potential to make big gains and even contend for a podium finish on Sunday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps.

“It was an amazing qualifying; the car has been on it all weekend and it’s been very enjoyable to drive,” said Verstappen. “We fine-tuned a few things overnight and it seemed to work out.

“I’m very happy with my lap and it’s great to be here, it’s a great track with amazing fans around, I hope they had a good day.

“Starting from the back tomorrow meant that I had to be careful with the tyres I was using throughout the session today. With a car like this it will be a shame not to be on the podium tomorrow, that’s what we are targeting.”

“We can fight for the win from the front row tomorrow” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez was third fastest on Saturday, but the Mexican admitted it not the best of sessions for him, particularly as he was hindered by a damaged floor.

Pérez had hoped to be in position to take pole position with Verstappen at the back of the pack, but he was unable to beat Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., with the Spaniard inheriting pole instead.

Despite missing out on pole, Pérez feels it is not a venue where second on the grid is a bad position to start, and he hopes to be able to drag himself into the lead against Sainz on the run down the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap.

“It was a good but not fantastic qualifying,” said Pérez. “My first lap in Q3 wasn’t great and then that session was slightly disturbed due to other issues, like a little damage to my floor, but being P2 for the race tomorrow, is still decent.

“We improved very well from yesterday considering we lost a lot of track time in FP2 and I think there is still room to improve in the race.

“We can fight for the win from the front row tomorrow, we expect to go for it, it’s about getting a good start, a clean lap one and going from there.

“Being on pole doesn’t benefit you too much here, being close to Carlos in Eau Rogue can get me the lead so I will try to do that. It’s important we race our own race tomorrow.”