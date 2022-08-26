Mclaren’s Andrea Stella: “Lando has shown great pace today”

McLaren F1 Team’s Executive Director Andrea Stella praised the performance of Lando Norris in both Friday practice sessions at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Norris has taken a grid penalty for Sunday’s race alongside five other drivers including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher who will all be starting from the back of the grid which gives Daniel Ricciardo a great opportunity to score points for the team after finding out that he won’t be driving for McLaren next season.

Stella spoke about how the weather conditions affected both sessions, including, McLaren’s programme of understanding the tyres and the set-up for the race.

“Both practice sessions today at Spa-Francorchamps were affected by the weather, which is not a surprise here. We were well-prepared for it but nonetheless, it did impact our programme, which was aimed at understanding the tyres, choosing our best aerodynamic configuration and mechanical set-up. We have gathered useful information this afternoon and will pull it together this evening to prepare us, as much as possible, for qualifying tomorrow and Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“Obviously Lando has taken a power unit penalty at this event and will be starting from the back of the grid – but he has shown good pace today, and we are optimistic he can make up positions.”