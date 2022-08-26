Mercedes join in to celebrate 55th anniversary of AMG in style

This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix is an incredibly special one for AMG, who are celebrating their fifty-fifth anniversary at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, with a little help from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Founded in 1967 by engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, AMG have pushed the limits on car performance in both road cars and in motorsport, with the three letters alone being enough to leave goosebumps down the back of your neck. AMG’s success both on the road and in motorsport is unimaginable, whether that victory be in winning a championship, or developing a road car capable of going down in history.

The anniversary celebrations has seen Mercedes fit retro numbers to both Lewis Hamilton‘s and George Russell‘s cars, with the duo and Team Principal Toto Wolff having also driven The Mercedes-AMG ONE, the 300 SEL 6.8 AMG and the brand new GT3 EDITION 55 around the old-school circuit.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE is arguably one of the most unbelievable feats of engineering ever seen, with the hybrid system of a modern Formula 1 car having been fitted to an exclusive hypercar producing over a thousand horsepower.

Mercedes and AMG’s partnership is one of legends, with Wolff proud of how AMG have continued to push the limits on “what is possible on four wheels”.

“AMG is synonymous with racing and high-performance”, said the Austrian.

“For 55 years they have been at the forefront of pushing what is possible on four wheels, both on the racetrack and the road. I look forward to getting out on track in the Red Pig this afternoon, an icon in motorsport history”.