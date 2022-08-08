Michigan masterclass by Ty Gibbs produces fifth win

Ty Gibbs is the only NASCAR Xfinity Series driver with five wins in 2022, with nobody else having more than three. Did we mention he is just nineteen years old?

Despite Noah Gragson winning the first two stages, Gibbs started and finished the final segment in first to win in such dominant fashion that the only time he did not lead was due to green-flag pit stops from laps 100 to 109.

The win is the sixth at Michigan for Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Xfinity programme, breaking a tie for first with what is now RFK Racing.

“I think this style of racing shows the strategy and the pit stops,” said Gibbs. “It’s pretty spread out, but my guys did a great job and the pit crew worked so hard. I work out with them during the week and I see how hard they work, every one of them. They do a great job and my cousin (Jackson) is pitting now too so it’s cool to see my family involved. […]

“I just race week in and week out, but people can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement and then go into Playoffs and suck. I’m just doing what I do week in and week out.”

Although he has been garnering Cup Series experience as a substitute driver for the injured Kurt Busch, Gibbs noted it does not have much of an influence on his primary series. He followed up Saturday’s win by scoring his maiden Cup top ten on Sunday.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I hope Kurt gets better,” Gibbs continued. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really help me. It’s so different and the way the car is different. You think these drive different, just wait until you get to the Cup Series.”

The only cautions of the race came in Stage #2 when C.J. McLaughlin wrecked with Matt Mills on lap 42 and David Starr spun on the backstretch ten laps later.

