NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michigan masterclass by Ty Gibbs produces fifth win

Credit: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs is the only NASCAR Xfinity Series driver with five wins in 2022, with nobody else having more than three. Did we mention he is just nineteen years old?

Despite Noah Gragson winning the first two stages, Gibbs started and finished the final segment in first to win in such dominant fashion that the only time he did not lead was due to green-flag pit stops from laps 100 to 109.

The win is the sixth at Michigan for Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Xfinity programme, breaking a tie for first with what is now RFK Racing.

“I think this style of racing shows the strategy and the pit stops,” said Gibbs. “It’s pretty spread out, but my guys did a great job and the pit crew worked so hard. I work out with them during the week and I see how hard they work, every one of them. They do a great job and my cousin (Jackson) is pitting now too so it’s cool to see my family involved. […]

“I just race week in and week out, but people can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement and then go into Playoffs and suck. I’m just doing what I do week in and week out.”

Although he has been garnering Cup Series experience as a substitute driver for the injured Kurt Busch, Gibbs noted it does not have much of an influence on his primary series. He followed up Saturday’s win by scoring his maiden Cup top ten on Sunday.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I hope Kurt gets better,” Gibbs continued. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really help me. It’s so different and the way the car is different. You think these drive different, just wait until you get to the Cup Series.”

The only cautions of the race came in Stage #2 when C.J. McLaughlin wrecked with Matt Mills on lap 42 and David Starr spun on the backstretch ten laps later.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1954Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota125Running
237Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
319Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
4719Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota125Running
51621Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet125Running
668Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
7216A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
8411Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
91398Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord125Running
101210Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
11112Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet125Running
12518Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota125Running
131068Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet124Running
142023Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet124Running
151539Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord124Running
16834Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet124Running
171731Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet124Running
182348Kaz Grala*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet124Running
193126John Hunter Nemechek*Sam Hunt RacingToyota124Running
202266J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord124Running
211828Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord124Running
221927Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet124Running
232407Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord124Running
242991Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet124Running
253235Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota124Running
263036Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet124Running
273344Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet124Running
282545Josh Bilicki*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet124Running
29276Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
30354Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
312151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet123Running
323602Blaine Perkins*Our MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
33261Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
341477Dillon BassettBassett RacingChevrolet122Running
353708David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord100Hub
36285Josh WilliamsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet87Electrical
373438C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord40Accident
383878Matt Mills*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet39Accident
DNQ47Brennan PooleMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
DNQ13Akinori OgataMBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ32Jordan AndersonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
