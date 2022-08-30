Mick Schumacher to Sever Ties with Ferrari Driver Academy After 2022 Season

Mick Schumacher is set to end his stint with the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of 2022, with speculation rife that he will be leaving his ride with the Haas F1 Team after this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Schumacher joined the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) back in 2019 after the German won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, and they oversaw his move into FIA Formula 2, a championship he went on to win in 2020.

He then subsequently joined Haas for the 2021 season, although his rookie campaign saw him fighting at the back of the pack against then team-mate Nikita Mazepin as the team put all their development focus into the 2022 car.

He has suffered some high speed and high-profile crashes during the 2022 season as he attempted to find the pace to match his new team-mate Kevin Magnussen, most noticeably during Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher finally scored his maiden points in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship when he finished eighth in the British Grand Prix, with the German almost taking seventh as he battled Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen to the line.

He then followed that result by finishing sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix, but he has not bettered fourteenth in any of the three races since. He currently sits fifteenth in the Drivers’ Championship heading into the final eight races of the year, ten points and four places behind Magnussen.

Prior to the summer break, Schumacher’s name was one of those linked to the vacant Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team seat in place of his mentor Sebastian Vettel, but that seat went the way of Fernando Alonso.

He does remain an outside bet for a move to the BWT Alpine F1 Team in place of Alonso, but he could also find himself on the outside looking in, particularly with Antonio Giovinazzi linked to replacing him at Haas. Should he lose his drive, it could see Formula 1 having no German drivers on the 2023 grid.