FIA World Rally Championship

Neuville fastest in Ypres Rally Shakedown

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Last year´s Ypres Rally winner and the local fans’ home hero Thierry Neuville went fastest through the Nieuwkerke Shakedown stage held as the rally warm-up on Thursday afternoon, he edged the current championship points leader Kalle Rovanperä by just 0.6 of a second.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team seems to be strong ahead of the rally, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 has been proven to be a great car on tarmac stages and it showed well during the shakedown as Oliver Solberg, who hopes to get his luck turned around in Ypres, went third fastest 0.7 seconds behind Rovanperä. However, Toyota Gazoo Racing´s Elfyn Evans also posted a similar time on his last pass and that means both Solberg and Evans are sharing third place.

Craig Breen was the fastest out of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team drivers, with 0.3 seconds behind Solberg and Evans, and Toyota´s Esapekka Lappi 0.1 second behind in sixth. Adrien Fourmaux also in an M-Sport built Ford Puma Rally1 went seventh fastest with 0.5 seconds behind. Rally Finland winner Ott Tänak had to settle for the eight fastest time just 0.2 seconds slower than Fourmaux and rounding-up of the Rally1 drivers in the top 10 were Toyota´s NG driver Takamoto Katsuta in ninth and M-Sport´s Gus Greensmith in tenth.

In the WRC2 support category, it is also another home hero who tops as the local wildcard Sébastien Bedoret edged the returning Stéphane Lefebvre.

Ypres Rally Shakedown top 15:

Pos.Number.Driver / Co-driverCountryTeamModelClassTime
1.#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally13:44.4
2.#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally13:45.0
3.#2Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / UKHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally13:45.7
=#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUKToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally13:45.7
5.#42Craig Breen / Paul NagleIrelandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally13:46.0
6.#4Esapekka Lappi / Janne FermFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally13:46.1
7.#16Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally13:46.6
8.#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally13:46.8
9.#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / UKToyota Gazoo Racing WRT NGToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally13:48.4
10.#44Gus Greensmith / Jonas AnderssonUK / SwedenM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally13:50.0
11.#50Sébastien Bedoret / Francois GilbertBelgium / FranceHainaut Motor ClubSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC24:02.9
12.#24Stéphane Lefebvre / Andy MalfoyFranceDG SportCitroen C3 Rally2WRC24:03.7
13.#35Georg Linnamäe / James MorganEstonia / UKALM MotorsportVolkswagen Polo GTI R5WRC24:03.9
14.#20Andreas Mikkelsen / Torstein EriksenNorwayToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC24:04.2
15.#31Chris Ingram / Craig DrewUKToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC24:04.7
817 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
