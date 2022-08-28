Otmar Szafnauer: “We can be exceptionally pleased with our performance in today’s race”

Reflecting on another strong race day for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer has stated that his team should be ‘exceptionally pleased’ with their efforts.

With the Enstone-based team locked in battle with the McLaren F1 Team for fourth in the Constructors’ standings, the sixteen-point haul the team takes home with them compared to McLaren’s point-less showing will likely serve as a huge confidence boost to the team for the remainder of the season.

Starting third on the grid, Fernando Alonso was always expected to take home a strong haul of points from today’s Belgian Grand Prix; however, contact with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap threatened to stunt any progress around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

Alonso was able to escape unharmed from the collision and went about his race to claim an eventual fifth-placed finish. The Spaniard was gifted fifth place late on as a result of Charles Leclerc’s five-second time penalty.

For Esteban Ocon, despite an impressive showing in qualifying, the Frenchman started from towards the back of the grid due to a number of new engine components on his A522.

The Alpine driver was able to come home for a seventh placed finish after picking his way through the field in style. Two double overtakes by Ocon at the bus stop chicane and at Turn Five, were just some of the highlights on what proved to be a strong day for the twenty-five-year-old.

With the team leaving the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit with an impressive sixteen points to their name, Szafnauer spoke glowingly on his team’s performance from today.

“We can be exceptionally pleased with our performance in today’s race. Taking a sweet sixteen points after starting from third and sixteenth on the grid is a very good effort and certainly deserved.

“It was a busy race for the drivers who did well to come away unscathed after an entertaining opening few laps. Fernando was unfortunate to collide with Lewis [Hamilton] on the opening lap and it was lucky he did not sustain too much damage. Esteban too had to be sensible to take advantage of some opportunities in front, which allowed him to push towards the points-scoring positions.

“It was great to see both of our drivers enjoying some brilliant wheel to wheel racing at times and it was equally pleasing to see some fantastic overtakes throughout. It’s been another brilliant event for the fans who will enjoy returning to Belgium next year, which is very good news for Formula 1. We’ll reflect on today’s race, assess where we can continue to improve, and head to Zandvoort ready to do it all over again!”