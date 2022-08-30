Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “We saw a great race, with the hard being used by the majority of drivers”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Joe Portlock/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, Mario Isola has reflected on what he has described as a ‘great race’ around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Today’s race saw all three tyre compounds used, with the majority of the grid opting for a mix of the hard and medium tyre compounds to execute their race strategy.

Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s aggressive strategy of starting on the soft compound tyre allowed the championship leader to gain six places on the opening lap.

Isola noted that the high levels of tyre degradation experienced by the grid today was down to the high temperatures experienced across the Spa circuit.

“We saw a great race, with the hard being used by the majority of drivers. We will analyse all the data at our disposal but to hear on the radio that it was two-tenths of a second faster than expected was a fantastic achievement for us.

“Even though we knew that today’s conditions would be warmer than they were on Friday and Saturday, it was interesting to see the variety of strategies used, given the weather, track evolution, and a higher degree of degradation than expected. There were no problems with graining and the degradation was essentially thermal.

The Spa-Francorchamps Circuit has seen a number of modifications since the last time Formula One visited and Isola remarked that the tyre manufacturers experience at the recent Spa 24 Hours helped them forecast which tyre compounds to bring to Belgium this weekend.

“We had no issues with the latest track modifications here either, thanks to our experience at the recent Spa 24 Hours, which was held during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend with Pirelli bringing 17,000 tyres. Congratulations to Red Bull for a one-two finish today with truly impressive race pace.

Prior to today’s race, Formula One announced that Spa will remain on the calendar next season and Isola was left delighted with today’s news.

Spa is a unique track, so it was great to hear that it will remain on the Formula 1 calendar next year. This year was a huge success run in variable weather conditions throughout the weekend, with 360,000 spectators witnessing an excellent show full of overtaking moves, in which our tyres played a key role.”

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

Share
20 posts

About author
Sports Business and Sports Broadcasting graduate and aspiring journalist in the world of motorsport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1Formula 2

Drugovich Focused on 2022 F2 Title Battle but Seeking 2023 Formula 1 Reserve Driver Role

By
2 Mins read
Felipe Drugovich says he remains focused on winning the Formula 2 title in 2022 but has ambitions of becoming a reserve driver in Formula 1 next season.
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher to Sever Ties with Ferrari Driver Academy After 2022 Season

By
1 Mins read
Mick Schumacher will lose the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix to Remain on Formula 1 Calendar in 2023 Following Extension to Contract

By
1 Mins read
The Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar for at least 2023 after a contract extension was agreed with circuit officials and F1 bosses.