Premiere of the new era Of World Rallycross to take place next week

The all-new all-electric cars competing in the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship will make their debut on 11 August. The 500kW (680bhp) monsters will be unveiled in a presentation and parade through downtown Stjørdal, Norway, as part of the warm-up for the Rammuden World RX of Norway.

The presentation begins at 19:00 CEST in front of the Kimen Kulturhus, a strikingly beautiful glass building featuring two concert halls and three cinemas. The modern appearance of the building was no doubt purposefully chosen as the venue for the launch of the brand new era of World RX.

Drivers will take to the stage to offer insights to the assembled crowd of VIPs, media representatives, and the general public, into what these beasts will be like to drive, and what we can expect from the racing.

There will also be an appearance from superstar Aksel Lund Svindal, two-time Olympic gold medallist, five-time world champion skier, and, as of this year, rallycross driver in the support FIA RX2e Championship. After the presentation, there will be an autograph session and parade through the town, before the cars head back to the track for the start of the opening round on 13 August.

Arne Dirks, executive director of Rallycross Promotor GmbH, said, We are tremendously excited to be revealing World RX’s new electric era in Stjørdal next week. There has been a huge amount of hard work put in by all involved to get to this point, and as we prepare to go racing in Hell, anticipation is sky-high. There’s no question that Norway is leading the way in Europe when it comes to sustainability and environmental awareness in the automotive industry, so there could be no better place to begin our electrifying journey. We hope as many people as possible will join us there!”

Pre-season image of the Hansen Motorsport Peugeot 208. Credit: Hansen Motorsport

The presentation is unquestionably a very significant moment in the history of World RX. It marks the first time that anyone outside of a World RX team will be able to see the machines that take the sport into the new electric age. The cars have twin motors developing the equivalent of 680bhp, which, combined with the 880Nm of torque instantly available to the drivers, means they can launch from 0-60mph faster than a Formula 1 car.

The presentation will be available to watch on RX+, World RX’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and on the championship’s media partners.