Red Bull’s Christian Horner pleased with team’s recovery in Hungary: “Everyone put in a top performance”

Red Bull Racing made an impressive recovery after a tough qualifying, with Max Verstappen taking victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix after starting tenth and Sergio Perez improving to fifth from an eleventh place start.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was happy with how the team’s final result turned out given their starting positions, and was particularly excited to see Verstappen take home a win against the odds.

“It was a fantastic race today. Everyone put in a top performance. Max was exceptional, even adding a little spin to his race as if coming back from 10th wasn’t hard enough.

Horner said that Perez would have been on for a podium as well if not for the Virtual Safety Car that was deployed with just a few laps to go. He added that strategy ended up being key to their success, with a tyre strategy that was competitive in what were uncertain conditions.

“Equally, Checo had a brilliant race and I believe if it hadn’t been for the VSC he would have podiumed. Strategy played a big part in our victory. We were due to start on the hard tyre but switched things up as a result of the ambient conditions.

Horner said that although the win advanced their lead in the Constructors’ Standings, now ninety-seven points ahead of Scuderia Ferrari in second, they must keep improving as a team in order to maintain their position in front. With a way to go until the season’s end, he believes that there is potential for more competition to come as development continues.

“This win gives us a healthy lead going into the break but there are still areas to improve on. Ferrari are still quick, Mercedes are coming back as you saw today. There is plenty more still to come.”